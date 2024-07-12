What is procure to pay (P2P)?

Published: 12 July 2024
Procure to pay (P2P) is the end-to-end process organizations use to acquire goods and services. It encompasses requisition, sourcing, purchase orders, receiving, invoicing and payment, and helps ensure efficient procurement operations and policy compliance.
Effective procurement management is vital for organizations to acquire essential resources, maintain cost control and build positive relationships with suppliers. Procure to pay is a comprehensive business process encompassing the entire lifecycle of acquiring goods and services, from the initial requisition to the final payment to the supplier. This process flow integrates various functions, including procurement, finance and accounts payable systems, with the goal of creating a seamless workflow that enhances operational efficiency and accuracy. While often abbreviated as P2P, procure to pay should not be confused with peer-to-peer networking technology, which also goes by P2P. The procure to pay process is also sometimes referred to as purchase to pay.
P2P is a process, not a technology. It can be an automated process that uses enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other software solutions to streamline and integrate its various stages. Automation in P2P enhances efficiency by reducing manual tasks, minimizing errors, ensuring compliance with policies and providing real-time visibility into procurement activities. While many organizations implement automated P2P systems to optimize their operations, the degree of automation varies depending on the specific tools and practices in place. By carefully managing each phase of the procure to pay cycle, organizations can pinpoint opportunities for optimization. Ultimately, this oversight contributes to the overall health and competitiveness of businesses by supporting strategic decision-making and fostering sustainable supply chain operations.
The P2P process starts with identifying a need for goods or services within the organization. This need is formalized through a purchase requisition, which undergoes an approval process by relevant stakeholders. After it is approved, sourcing begins, involving the selection of appropriate suppliers and obtaining quotes or bids. A purchase order (PO) is issued to the selected supplier.
Upon delivery, the receiving department verifies that the order and goods receipt matches the purchase order. The supplier submits an invoice for the delivered goods or services, which is matched with the purchase order and the receiving report. After verification, the invoice is approved for payment, and the payment is made to the supplier, completing the transaction.
The entire process of P2P is designed to streamline procurement activities, reduce errors and ensure compliance with organizational policies. By automating and integrating various stages of procurement, organizations can improve efficiency, reduce costs and maintain better control over their procurement activities.
Procure to pay is crucial because it provides a structured and integrated approach to managing procurement and financial processes. The process allows organizations to efficiently acquire necessary goods and services while maintaining strict control over expenditures. This structured approach helps prevent unauthorized spending, reduces the risk of financial discrepancies and helps ensure that all purchases are necessary and align with the organization's budget and policies. By centralizing procurement data, companies can analyze spending patterns, negotiate better terms with suppliers and identify cost-saving opportunities.
P2P also eliminates operational inefficiencies by automating and standardizing various steps, such as creating purchase orders, matching invoices and processing payments. This automation speeds up the procurement cycle and minimizes human errors, leading to more accurate and reliable transactions. Timely and accurate payments facilitated by a well-managed P2P process improve supplier relationships, ensuring better service levels and effective supply chain management. Throughout these processes, key performance indicators (KPIs) measure efficiency, accuracy and performance. Overall, P2P supports better financial management and reporting, offering real-time visibility into financial commitments and aiding in more informed decision-making.
Organizations tailor their procurement processes based on various factors such as cost, availability, sustainability and other specific needs. Each organization crafts its unique procurement strategy aligned with its business goals. Common steps in the procure-to-pay process are:
After the need is identified, a formal purchase requisition is created. This internal document details the required goods or services and is submitted for approval. The requisition and approval workflow helps ensure that the purchase request is reviewed and authorized by the appropriate personnel, aligning with the company's budget and procurement policies.
After approval, the sourcing phase begins. This step of vendor selection involves choosing suitable suppliers and obtaining quotes or bids. The procurement team evaluates potential suppliers based on factors such as price, quality, delivery time and reliability. This step ensures that the best supplier is chosen to meet the organization's needs. KPIs can help assess the effectiveness and performance of suppliers during this phase.
After the purchase requisition has been approved by the relevant management, the purchasing process continues, and a purchase order is issued to the supplier. The PO is a formal document that outlines the terms and conditions of the purchase, including the quantity, price, delivery date and other relevant details. It acts as a binding contract between the organization and the supplier.
The supplier submits an invoice for the delivered goods or services. The invoice, purchase order and receiving report are reviewed to ensure that they match. This matching process verifies that the goods or services were received as ordered and that the invoice amount is correct. This three-way match process helps prevent errors and discrepancies in the billing. Any discrepancies are resolved before invoice approval and advancement to the payment stage.
When the invoice is verified and approved, the payment is processed. The organization issues the payment to the supplier according to the agreed terms. This final step completes the transaction and closes the procurement cycle.
P2P streamlines and enhances the procurement and financial processes within an organization. This comprehensive approach helps ensure that every step from requisitioning to payment is efficiently managed and integrated, leading to several benefits:
Advanced predictive modeling: P2P systems use data analytics, process mining and other digital tools to identify potential issues and opportunities. Advanced platforms can model changes before implementation to ensure no unforeseen consequences, further enhancing process efficiency.
Better financial management and reporting: By integrating procurement with financial systems, organizations can gain real-time visibility into their financial commitments and liabilities. This integration supports accurate financial forecasting and budgeting along with more informed decision-making. A well-implemented P2P process also provides comprehensive audit trails, making it easier to track transactions and ensure accountability.
Cost savings: The P2P process enables organizations to adopt more cost-effective procedures that improve the bottom line. Companies can build strong relationships with preferred suppliers, negotiate better prices and improve order management, supplier management inventory management and expenditure management. Automation and software solutions save time, enhance forecasting and prevent costly spot buys triggered by sudden production demands.
Enhanced operational efficiency: Automating and standardizing processes reduces the time and effort required to complete tasks such as creating purchase orders, matching invoices and processing payments. This efficiency not only speeds up the procurement cycle but also minimizes human errors, leading to more accurate and reliable transactions. Automated workflows can ensure compliance with company policies and regulatory requirements, reducing the risk of noncompliance.
Greater visibility: P2P solutions offer complete visibility and internal control over the entire procurement cycle, giving organizations full insight into cash flow and financial commitments. By capturing records of all transactions, these systems make it easier to track activities and identify optimization opportunities.
Improved efficiency: Centralizing procurement, supply chain, and accounts payable processes minimizes human errors and siloed operations. P2P systems help streamline workflows, speed up invoice processing and identify areas for continuous improvement.
Increased speed: E-procurement solutions, electronic systems that automate the procurement process, allow companies to modernize time-consuming manual processes. With a streamlined procurement process, organizations can respond quickly to supply chain disruptions. This frees up time and resources and accelerates the approval of new suppliers.
Robust fraud prevention: A robust P2P system includes strict invoice matching and multiple review points, protecting against fraud and favoritism. These steps enhance contract management and vendor management, ensuring contracts are granted to qualified vendors and the purchases adhere to agreed-upon prices, reducing the risk of unethical practices.
Stronger supplier relationships: P2P systems foster stronger supplier relationships by ensuring timely and accurate payments and providing visibility into invoice status. This reliability helps maintain high-quality and timely delivery of products and increases the likelihood of suppliers going above and beyond during critical times.
Tighter control over procurement and expenditures: P2P helps organizations maintain control over their procurement activities and expenditures. By having a structured process, companies can ensure that all purchases are necessary, approved, and within budget. This oversight helps prevent unauthorized spending and reduces the risk of financial discrepancies. By centralizing procurement data, organizations can also analyze spending patterns, negotiate better terms with suppliers and identify cost-saving opportunities.
Procure to pay originally evolved as a paper-based manual process, with automation gradually introduced over the past few decades. Given the complexity of the P2P process in numerous organizations, it is not surprising that some procure to pay software vendors offer what they describe as complete solutions to automate and integrate each step.
Procure-to-pay solutions employ various software and platforms for managing the P2P process, each offering distinct features to streamline procurement and financial operations. ERP systems such as SAP and Oracle ERP integrate procurement with other business processes, while dedicated procurement software such as Coupa and SAP Ariba focus on automating procurement activities. Accounts payable automation solutions, for example, Tipalti and AvidXchange offer services such as e-invoicing to streamline invoicing and payment processes. E-procurement platforms such as Procurify offer cloud-based solutions for the entire P2P cycle. Spend management software such as Spendesk helps control and optimize organizational spending. These platforms often consist of multiple modules that can include supplier relationship management, invoice management and procurement modules, which further enhance supplier collaboration and invoice processing, ensuring accurate and timely payments.
When selecting a procure-to-pay (P2P) solution, an organization should thoroughly identify the key features and functions required, such as automation capabilities, integration with existing ERP and financial systems and support for real-time visibility and analytics. It's important to choose a solution that offers comprehensive modules for the entire P2P cycle, ensuring seamless workflow from requisition to payment. The organization should also consider the user-friendliness, scalability and customization options of the platform to ensure it can adapt to changing business requirements. Evaluating the provider's track record, customer support and training resources is valuable for a successful implementation and ongoing operation. Also, assessing the total cost of ownership, including initial setup, licensing and maintenance fees, will help determine the solution's cost-effectiveness and potential return on investment.
