How to build a successful procurement strategy

Key steps to develop an effective procurement strategy include:

1. Conduct a current state analysis (CSA)

Assess the efficiency and effectiveness of the current procurement strategy framework (if there is one) and determine if it will meet current and future needs. Do a spend analysis; identify strengths, weaknesses and opportunities. Evaluate and categorize the components of procurement costs, from direct costs—such as the costs of goods and services—to indirect costs—such as administrative expenses and overhead. Examine costs related to specific suppliers, cost variables and trends, and the total cost of the procurement process to clearly understand what is being spent and where.

2. Determine organizational needs

Businesses always want to improve the bottom line; but how, specifically? Understand the organization’s needs—whether it’s increased sales, managing cash flow, shorter time-frames, improved forecasting, quality management or sustainability—and how they align with the overall business strategy and long-term plan. A procurement strategy that is integrated with these needs ensures that the procurement process will contribute directly to the organization’s profitability and success.

3. Engage stakeholders

Identify and collaborate with internal departments, suppliers and all those who may be impacted by the plan. Some may not agree with the proposed changes. Gather diverse insights, understand needs and manage expectations. Stakeholder engagement is key to ensure the strategy is well-planned and supported throughout the organization.

4. Determine business objectives

Define specific measurable, achievable, relevant and timely (SMART) objectives for the procurement function. These objectives should directly support the overarching business goals and provide a clear framework for the procurement strategy. For instance, if cost savings is a goal, a corresponding procurement objective might be achieving a level of cost reductions. Additional goals might be risk management and mitigation, supplier relationship management and sustainability considerations.

5. Define procurement policies

Establish and agree on clear procurement policies, procedures and operating models that align with organizational goals. This is a good time to review current processes and adjust them to suit the new approach. Tasks such as vendor selection criteria, contract management and compliance initiatives should be clearly defined. Communicate the opportunities these changes bring and explain their benefits for stakeholders. Be flexible. Policies serve as guidelines for the procurement team, ensuring consistency and adherence to ethical standards.

6. Integrate new tools

Explore the tools and technologies that will support the success of the new strategy. Procurement is no longer an analog process; a growing percentage of it takes place online (e-procurement). Procure-to-pay (P2P) software links procurement practices to accounts payable and can streamline steps such as supply management, purchase orders and invoicing. Additional procurement software includes spend analytics tools and supplier relationship management (SRM) software. These increase accuracy and productivity, track purchases and offers data visibility that informs decision making and reduces risk, inefficiencies and time-consuming delays.

7. Develop the strategy

Develop a comprehensive procurement strategy based on the insights gathered in the previous steps. This involves creating a strategy statement, outlining the approach to procurement, including supplier management, risk mitigation and cost optimization. The strategy should be flexible enough to adapt to changing market conditions and organizational needs.

8. Define success

Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) that will be used to measure the success of the procurement strategy. These metrics should align with the defined business objectives and provide quantifiable benchmarks for evaluating performance. Common success criteria include error reduction, leveraging savings opportunities and improving supplier performance ratings, workflows, procurement cycle times and compliance.

9. Implement the strategy

Execute the procurement strategy in a phased and well-coordinated manner, deploying the defined policies, procedures and technologies. Provide necessary training to ensure procurement success.

10. Measure and refine the strategy

Regularly measure the performance of the strategy against the established success metrics. Determine if it is fostering change and improving the organization’s overall performance. Utilize data and insights to analyze outcomes, identify areas for improvement and refine the procurement strategy accordingly. Continuously monitor and adapt to ensure that the strategy remains responsive to changing market dynamics, evolving business goals and emerging opportunities or challenges.