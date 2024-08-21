Kubernetes (sometimes referred to as K8s) is an open-source container orchestration platform that schedules and automates the deployment, management and scaling of containerized applications (microservices). The Kubernetes platform is all about optimization — automating many of the DevOps processes that were previously handled manually and simplifying the work of software developers.

So, what’s the secret behind the platform’s success? Kubernetes services provide load balancing and simplify container management on multiple hosts. They make it easy for an enterprise’s apps to have greater scalability and be flexible, portable and more productive.

In fact, Kubernetes is the fastest growing project in the history of open-source software, after Linux. According to a 2021 study by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), from 2020 to 2021, the number of Kubernetes engineers grew by 67% to 3.9 million. That’s 31% of all backend developers, an increase of 4 percentage points in a year.

The increasingly widespread use of Kubernetes among DevOps teams means businesses have a lower learning curve when starting with the container orchestration platform. But the benefits don’t stop there. Here’s a closer look at why companies are choosing Kubernetes for all kinds of apps.

The following are some of the top benefits of using Kubernetes to manage your microservices architecture.