How modern enterprises are using IoT data to spur innovation

Few modern technologies have captured the collective imagination quite like the recent development of the Internet of Things (IoT). The term, invented in 1999 by innovator Kevin Ashton, describes a vast, interconnected world of objects that share information through the internet, enabling connected devices to perform tasks autonomously.1

Today, thanks to the spread of 5G technology, IoT devices are everywhere. From vehicles and household appliances to drones, satellites and even entire manufacturing plants, embedded sensors collect and share data over lightning-fast networks, enabling cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to flourish. According to Forbes, the number of IoT devices has more than doubled in recent years, from 10.3 billion in 2018 to 25 billion in 2025.2

However, underpinning the performance of many IoT applications is an ocean of big data that companies need to collect and store safely for the applications to function. From fully automated manufacturing facilities to smarter cities and energy grids, IoT devices generate more data than companies know what to do with.

Enter edge computing, a technology that gives enterprises greater flexibility in how they process data generated by IoT devices. Edge computing is a distributed computing framework that enables data to be processed closer to its source—at “the edge” of the speedy networks data travels across. This reduces latency and bandwidth issues that are common when IoT data is processed in centralized data centers.