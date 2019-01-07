Four steps to get the most value from your IoT data

The next step in the IoT journey focuses on making data even smarter through analytics.

Analytics allows you to couple real-time, IoT device data with existing, longer-term and historic information. It’s a more complete picture of what’s happening with your devices and in your environment. It also allows you to spot patterns and make predictions, and adopt new practices that proactively avert risk and avoid potential problems.

To illustrate, let’s change the example from connected bulbs to more sophisticated manufacturing machines. Periodically, one of these machines fail when the torque of that machine spikes. But only sometimes. This is where analytics can help you play detective to solve the problem. In reviewing your other data, you discover that your temperature sensors record a spike two hours prior to the variance with torque. When those two things happen, your machines are 80 percent more likely to fail. Now, with information from multiple sources, you can more confidently predict the particular combination of factors that cause problems. That, in turn, enables you take more proactive measure to keep machines up and running, reducing downtime and increasing productivity.