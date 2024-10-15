Jiani Zhang

Jiani Zhang leads strategy and management of the Watson Internet of Things portfolio of products and offerings focused on cross-portfolio solutions for manufacturing and Industry 4.0. Previous to this role, Jiani was the offering strategy leader and portfolio marketing leader for IBM Internet of Things. With a background in electrical engineering and computer science, Jiani's experience in technology development spans, from product design to development and management. She also holds expertise in management consulting, specifically advising high tech companies in growth strategy, market strategy, and business transformation. Jiani holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from University of California, Berkeley and an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson with emphasis in Technology Management.