How data management will make (or break) your IoT strategy

Often, companies experiment with their IoT strategy before they launch full-scale efforts. A proof of concept (POC) is a low-cost, low-risk approach that can help you refine your strategy. However, many enterprises that have implemented a successful IoT POC or pilot study are surprised as they shift into production model. Difficulties arise the project scales up. The data streaming from a few connected devices may be manageable, storage can become an issue as more devices come online.

It isn’t feasible to simply hang on to all the data generated by your connected devices indefinitely. For one thing, storage costs would soon spiral out of control. For another, there’s little point in capturing data just for the sake of having it.

Instead, your data needs to help you achieve something specific. Like, solve a problem, improve operational efficiency, streamline equipment maintenance, or reduce waste. If you really want your data to work for you – to help you identify patterns, trends and areas for improvement – you have to understand how to manage that data.