Why digital traceability can accelerate the aquacultural revolution



Aquaculture has been going through something of a revolution. It’s easy to forget that aquaculture is a relatively new industry, with the most established farms having gotten their start in only the late 20th century.

However, it’s a good thing they did. Seafood producers using acquaculture now account for more than half of all fish we eat worldwide. In addition to building up a new industry from scratch, aquaculture is now poised to help feed a hungry planet. With population growth on the rise and the amount of farmland staying fairly stagnant — arable land only increased from 9.7 up to 11 percent of total land area in the last 60 years — seafood is the answer to maintaining a sustainable food source.

Aquaculture can help alleviate the impact on ocean stocks, an issue highlighted by the UN Sustainability Goal 14: Life Below Water, and even presents an alternative to red meat production, lessening the impact on the land. Research suggests that fish farms emit only 2.2 kilograms of carbon dioxide for every kilogram of fish, less than half the carbon footprint of the most sustainable terrestrial proteins. Each kilogram of beef produces an average carbon footprint of 37 kilograms.

So if eating more sustainably-produced fish can be good for our health and our planet, why aren’t we doing it? Juggling sustainable practices, local regulations and proof of quality through all parts of the seafood supply chain can be difficult, which for consumers can cast doubt on quality. Regulators, food processors, buyers, suppliers and customers all need a way to share accurate and trusted information about the fish with each other and, most importantly, with their customers. A digital traceability solution, like blockchain, can help solve all of these problems by creating an unalterable record of every detail about the fish — from the egg to the fishmonger’s case.