For a planet that is made of mostly water, the struggle to remain hydrated can be surprisingly difficult. Plants develop complex root systems. Animals localize around common watering holes. And from time immemorial, humans have built their societies alongside major water sources and developed technologies to transfer usable water from these natural lakes and rivers to their homes and their fields.

But when global temperatures rise and rainfall averages drop, these efforts can quickly prove insufficient.

“Lately, it’s been quite the challenge for all of the Mediterranean countries,” explains Amine Lasram, Co-Founder of Sofia Holding, an IBM Business Partner and the parent company for a number of technology businesses in Europe. “In the region, we’ve had five years of decreased rainfall, and people are really suffering. And about 70 percent of our water usage is going towards agriculture.”

With such a high demand and a low supply, farmers throughout the Mediterranean have been facing increasing pressures to eliminate water waste. And Sofia believed that it was in the perfect position to help.

Already active in the healthcare and automotive industries, the business began to explore how it could repurpose its IT and Internet of Things (IoT) advances to bring assistance to the farming community. An exploration that led to the founding of iFarming.

“Agriculture is big business in Europe,” elaborates Lasram. “And iFarming lets us bring smart agriculture to the region."