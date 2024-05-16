Environmental Intelligence APIs

Take a first look at upcoming environmental data APIs that will help unlock insights across your enterprise data ecosystem.
Making good decisions begin with good data management—and data scientists, environmental professionals and developers who hope to mitigate the impact of extreme climate events can only do this if they have reliable, up-to-date environmental information.
IBM® Environmental Intelligence combines rich APIs on weather, geospatial conditions, carbon fluctuation and industry-specific needs to help your developers gather the necessary data and or insights to create actionable items for your business.
Geospatial APIs provides a store of geospatial-temporal data and an analytics engine for conducting complex and fast queries to reveal key relationships between data layers. Access hundreds of layers of geographic information system data from wide-ranging environmental and ecological data sources on air quality, wildfires, ocean conditions, economic trends, and more.
Features images from 2 ESA satellites capturing land surfaces accross 13 spectral bands every five days or less.
Comprehensive global reanalysis dataset showcasing past weather and climate offering global hourly data at 0.25 degrees resolution.
Incorporates data from measurement stations and terrain elevation models to observe short- and long-term climate patterns.
Includes History on Demand (HoD) gridded Current on Demand (gCoD) data layers.
Contains layers from the Level-1C product. Pixel values correspond to top of atmosphere (TOA) reflectances.
Evaluates wildfire risk and prioritize dual management across vast landscapes, calculated jointly by the USDA Forest Service and USGS.
Offers fire danger indexes for dead fuel extracted from individual weather stations and interpolated to a spatial grid.
Provides data layers for seasonal forecasts across the globe.
Data set includes level 1 products that provide top-of-atmosphere (TOAS) reflectance.
Provides global weather analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC).
Shows global soil properties at 250 m resolution, including soil profile information from 0 to 200 cm.
Includes maps of soil properties for the entire globe at medium spatial resolution of 250 m.
Consists of distinct global climate models and considers the impact of socioeconomic conditions on greenhouse gas emissions.
Provides global elevation data with a vertical accuracy of 5 meters (1 standard deviation).
Provides global elevation data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM).
Provides raster land elevation data for the United States, including territorial islands, for earth science studies and mapping applications.
Offers global elevation model with statistics derrived from various input data sources, including mean, minimum, and maximum values.
IBM computed climatological patterns using ERA5 data from 1991 to 2020, which mirrors the ERA-interim climatology methodology.
Use a collection of web APIs that provide multiple data sources for historical weather and one data source for forecast weather in customizable payloads. Populate data lakes, train models for predictive analytics, or store the data for other business initiatives that you might have. Access tools to support engagement with the data and integration into your critical business applications.
Generates location-specific values using forecast models encompassing radar, satellite, lightning, and short-term forecasts. Delivers an hourly, gridded Currents on Demand (gCoD) dataset.
Summarizes the gCoD data set in local time, and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.
Creates grids of values for historical analysis with hourly data. The data set contains Reference Evapotranspiration (ET0) and Global Horizontal Irradiance (GHI) layers.
Summarizes the AGE data set in local time, and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.
Provides hourly weather forecasts, starting with the current day and going 15 days into the future, for a total of 360 periods.
Calculate your internal carbon emissions and supply chain emissions using the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions APIs provided with Carbon Performance Engine. With Carbon Performance Engine, you gather data for activities that might create emissions, such as heating usage, leaks from refrigeration, and fleet fuel consumption, and organize it in a structured format.
Scope 1 emissions include comfort heating, fuel combustion in stationary combustion sources, leaks of GHG from refrigeration or AC units and fleet fuel consumption.
Scope 2 emissions are from electricity grids. The data shows organizations their energy and emissions hotspots in the supply chain from resources and entry risks in the chain.
Scope 3 emissions are from business-related employee travel, employee commutes and freight transport.
Access a rich set of weather data sources, curated to give you only what you need in the format you need it, including real-time alerts, damaging weather notifications, forecast data and weather imagery. You can integrate weather data APIs directly into your applications, business processes and custom AI models to make actionable, data-driven decisions.
Includes essential APIs such as current weather conditions, forecasts, and radar and satellite data, plus current and time series observations and daily or intraday forecast data.
Offers one of the highest-resolution networks in the field, plus Currents on Demand, a data set that covers the globe at a 4 km resolution.
Delivers the most cutting-edge model forecasting at 500-squaremeter resolution globally, updated every 15 minutes, with hour-by-hour details available up to 15 days out.
Helps you use weather events and biological interactions to better serve customers, patients and members.
Premium APIs deliver more detailed, granular or industry-specific data sets and can be used to solve a wide variety of enterprise needs.
Integrates weather forecast models into crop planting and harvesting, allowing for better decisions about which fields workers should be deployed to throughout the growing season.
Offers data about conditions that affect renewable energy production, including wind speed and direction, air density and solar irradiance.
Calculates the statistical probability of a full range of different weather outcomes to assist with making weather-dependent decisions.
Offers data helpful to formulating crop-planting models at the start of the growing season, establishing long-term hedge positions, and improving ordering and production decisions.
Understand the impact of weather on your business and future outcomes. Includes hourly updates for values like surface temperature, wind speed and direction and dewpoint.
Provides the ability to look up a location name or geocode (latitude and longitude) to retrieve a set of locations matching the request.
Connect with peers, experts, and professionals to fast-track your sustainability journey.
Explore our Climate Risk Adaptation Guide, which offers prescriptive guidance to help adapt to climate change's immediate and urgent impacts.