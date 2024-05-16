Environmental Intelligence APIs

Take a first look at upcoming environmental data APIs that will help unlock insights across your enterprise data ecosystem.

Free preview
APIs bolster climate resiliency for your physical assets, infrastructure and natural resources

Making good decisions begin with good data management—and data scientists, environmental professionals and developers who hope to mitigate the impact of extreme climate events can only do this if they have reliable, up-to-date environmental information.

IBM® Environmental Intelligence combines rich APIs on weather, geospatial conditions, carbon fluctuation and industry-specific needs to help your developers gather the necessary data and or insights to create actionable items for your business.

Geospatial AI

Ensure precise asset damage verification and protection across vast terrains. The new geospatial foundation model’s uniqueness lies in its adaptability, accuracy, self-supervised learning abilities, and reliance on a blend of high-resolution satellite imagery and LiDAR for predictive insights.
Powered by NASA’s Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 data, remote-sensing spatial data.
Geospatial

Geospatial APIs provides a store of geospatial-temporal data and an analytics engine for conducting complex and fast queries to reveal key relationships between data layers. Access hundreds of layers of geographic information system data from wide-ranging environmental and ecological data sources on air quality, wildfires, ocean conditions, economic trends, and more.

 Learn more about Geospatial APIs ESA Sentinel 2 (high-resolution 10 m to 30 m satellite imagery)

Features images from 2 ESA satellites capturing land surfaces accross 13 spectral bands every five days or less.

 ERA5 global weather (27 km resolution)

Comprehensive global reanalysis dataset showcasing past weather and climate offering global hourly data at 0.25 degrees resolution.

 PRISM daily US weather (4 km resolution)

Incorporates data from measurement stations and terrain elevation models to observe short- and long-term climate patterns. 

 The Weather Company HoD gCoD current and historical weather (4 km resolution)

Includes History on Demand (HoD) gridded Current on Demand (gCoD) data layers.

 ESA Sentinel 2 high-res imagery TOA (10 m to 30 m resolution)

Contains layers from the Level-1C product. Pixel values correspond to top of atmosphere (TOA) reflectances.

 Wildfire risk potential (4 km resolution)

Evaluates wildfire risk and prioritize dual management across vast landscapes, calculated jointly by the USDA Forest Service and USGS.

 USFS Wildland fire (2 km resolution)

Offers fire danger indexes for dead fuel extracted from individual weather stations and interpolated to a spatial grid.

 The Weather Company seasonal forecast (27 km resolution)

Provides data layers for seasonal forecasts across the globe.

 NASA Landsat 8 L1 Collection 2 (15 m, 30 m and 100 m resolutions)

Data set includes level 1 products that provide top-of-atmosphere (TOAS) reflectance. 

 NOAA CPC global weather (27 km resolution)

Provides global weather analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

 Soil properties USA (10 m resolution)

Shows global soil properties at 250 m resolution, including soil profile information from 0 to 200 cm.

 SoilGrids (250 m resolution)

Includes maps of soil properties for the entire globe at medium spatial resolution of 250 m.

 CMIP6 Global Climate Models Public (27 km resolution)

Consists of distinct global climate models and considers the impact of socioeconomic conditions on greenhouse gas emissions. 

 JAXA ALOS 3D elevation (30 m resolution)

Provides global elevation data with a vertical accuracy of 5 meters (1 standard deviation).

 NASA SRTM elevation (30 m resolution)

Provides global elevation data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM).

 US NED elevation (10 m resolution)

Provides raster land elevation data for the United States, including territorial islands, for earth science studies and mapping applications. 

 GMTED 2010 elevation (250 m resolution)

Offers global elevation model with statistics derrived from various input data sources, including mean, minimum, and maximum values. 

 Climatology Sandbox: ERA5 reanalysis 1991 to 2020

IBM computed climatological patterns using ERA5 data from 1991 to 2020, which mirrors the ERA-interim climatology methodology. 
History on Demand

Use a collection of web APIs that provide multiple data sources for historical weather and one data source for forecast weather in customizable payloads. Populate data lakes, train models for predictive analytics, or store the data for other business initiatives that you might have. Access tools to support engagement with the data and integration into your critical business applications.

Learn more about History on Demand APIs Gridded Current on Demand (gCoD)

Generates location-specific values using forecast models encompassing radar, satellite, lightning, and short-term forecasts. Delivers an hourly, gridded Currents on Demand (gCoD) dataset.

 gCoD, summarized

Summarizes the gCoD data set in local time, and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.

 Agriculture and Energy (AGE)

Creates grids of values for historical analysis with hourly data. The data set contains Reference Evapotranspiration (ET0) and Global Horizontal Irradiance (GHI) layers.

 AGE, summarized

Summarizes the AGE data set in local time, and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.

 Forecast on Demand (FOD)

Provides hourly weather forecasts, starting with the current day and going 15 days into the future, for a total of 360 periods.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Calculate your internal carbon emissions and supply chain emissions using the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions APIs provided with Carbon Performance Engine. With Carbon Performance Engine, you gather data for activities that might create emissions, such as heating usage, leaks from refrigeration, and fleet fuel consumption, and organize it in a structured format.

 Learn more about GHG Emissions GHG Emissions - Scope 1

Scope 1 emissions include comfort heating, fuel combustion in stationary combustion sources, leaks of GHG from refrigeration or AC units and fleet fuel consumption.

 GHG Emissions - Scope 2

Scope 2 emissions are from electricity grids. The data shows organizations their energy and emissions hotspots in the supply chain from resources and entry risks in the chain.

 GHG Emissions - Scope 3

Scope 3 emissions are from business-related employee travel, employee commutes and freight transport.
Weather Data APIs

Access a rich set of weather data sources, curated to give you only what you need in the format you need it, including real-time alerts, damaging weather notifications, forecast data and weather imagery. You can integrate weather data APIs directly into your applications, business processes and custom AI models to make actionable, data-driven decisions.

 Learn more about weather data APIs Core APIs

Includes essential APIs such as current weather conditions, forecasts, and radar and satellite data, plus current and time series observations and daily or intraday forecast data.

 Enhanced Current Conditions APIs

Offers one of the highest-resolution networks in the field, plus Currents on Demand, a data set that covers the globe at a 4 km resolution.

 Enhanced Forecast APIs

Delivers the most cutting-edge model forecasting at 500-squaremeter resolution globally, updated every 15 minutes, with hour-by-hour details available up to 15 days out.

 Lifestyle Indices APIs

Helps you use weather events and biological interactions to better serve customers, patients and members.
Premium APIs

Premium APIs deliver more detailed, granular or industry-specific data sets and can be used to solve a wide variety of enterprise needs.

 Learn more about premium APIs Agriculture APIs

Integrates weather forecast models into crop planting and harvesting, allowing for better decisions about which fields workers should be deployed to throughout the growing season.

 Renewables APIs

Offers data about conditions that affect renewable energy production, including wind speed and direction, air density and solar irradiance.

 Probabilistic Forecast APIs

Calculates the statistical probability of a full range of different weather outcomes to assist with making weather-dependent decisions.

 Seasonal Forecast APIs

Offers data helpful to formulating crop-planting models at the start of the growing season, establishing long-term hedge positions, and improving ordering and production decisions.

 Severe Weather APIs

Understand the impact of weather on your business and future outcomes. Includes hourly updates for values like surface temperature, wind speed and direction and dewpoint.

 Utility APIs

Provides the ability to look up a location name or geocode (latitude and longitude) to retrieve a set of locations matching the request.
Resources IBM ESG Data and Environmental Intelligence community

Connect with peers, experts, and professionals to fast-track your sustainability journey.

 IBM Sustainability community

Connect with peers, experts and professionals to fast-track your sustainability journey.

 Climate Risk Adaptation Guide

Explore our Climate Risk Adaptation Guide, which offers prescriptive guidance to help adapt to climate change's immediate and urgent impacts.

 See more resources
Take the next step

Interested in how Environmental Intelligence can help strengthen business resiliency using a cloud-based platform? Book a meeting with IBM experts to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.