Government registries with blockchain, for efficiency and trust

How frequently do constituents experience frustration when providing information to governments?

“I have to call a different department to make the same changes you just made?”

“Why have I been on hold for 30 minutes to provide the same information you already have?”

“This is so inefficient!”

Governments are under pressure to improve the user experience for all their stakeholders —the public, businesses and employees. Applying the once-only principle — an e-government concept to provide standard information to government entities only once — will achieve efficiencies for governments and stakeholders.

The European Interoperability Framework (link resides outside ibm.com) — part of the Digital Single Market strategy — has adopted the once-only principle for public administrations, businesses and citizens. Particularly relevant is the initiative to improve national and cross-border access to government registry data.

Government registries are often the authoritative data source about a person, place or thing. Yet, despite digitization efforts, duplicative registry data is still “hidden” in multiple siloed agencies, causing conflicts that are tedious to reconcile, and lacking a trusted single source of truth.



Registries — enhanced with blockchain technology — improves efficiency, trust and user experience by complementing existing legacy systems. Governments can accelerate once-only principle adoption while preserving the investments in the authoritative data they own and the legacy systems that manage the registries.