Both general-purpose large language models (LLMs) such as Meta’s Llama and targeted applications such as IBM’s watsonx Code Assistant can help programmers accelerate development by writing, debugging and translating code.

The concern is that these benefits aren’t limited to benevolent programmers. By jailbreaking legitimate AI systems or creating their own, threat actors can hypothetically use these AI tools to streamline the malware development processes.

Some worry that AI might lower the barrier to entry in the malware market, enabling more cybercriminals to write malicious programs regardless of skill level. Or, worse, AI technologies might help threat actors develop brand-new malware that can bypass common defenses and wreak untold havoc.

Some researchers have tried to illustrate the dangers that AI-generated cyberthreats might pose by experimenting with different ways to incorporate AI into malware:

BlackMamba, developed by security firm HYAS, is a polymorphic keylogger that uses ChatGPT to synthesize malicious code at runtime.





EyeSpy, also from HYAS, uses AI to evaluate its target system, identify the apps most likely to contain sensitive data and select a method of attack.





, also from HYAS, uses AI to evaluate its target system, identify the apps most likely to contain sensitive data and select a method of attack. Morris II is a worm that uses malicious prompts to trick AI apps into divulging sensitive information and spreading the worm to other people.



These experiments seem alarming at first glance, but many security experts see them as little more than curiosities.

“Things like [BlackMamba and EyeSpy] aren’t frightening to me at all,” says Boonen, who conducts red teaming exercises to help organizations strengthen their defenses against real cyberattacks.

“When I look at the technical details around how these programs are implemented, I don’t think they would have any success if we used them in our client engagements,” he explains.

There are a couple reasons why Boonen and others are skeptical of AI-generated malware discourse today.

First, these "new threats” are not really doing anything that security teams haven’t seen before, which means existing defense strategies are still effective against them.

“The concepts presented with BlackMamba and EyeSpy are not new,” says Kevin Henson, Lead Malware Reverse Engineer with IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence. “Defenders have encountered malware with these capabilities—hiding in memory, polymorphic code—before.”

Henson points to malware authors who use techniques such as metaprogramming to obfuscate important data and uniquely generate certain elements, such as code patterns, with each compilation.

Second, while LLMs do have impressive coding skills, it’s unlikely they will be able to generate any unprecedented malware variants anytime soon.

“I think that using ChatGPT [and other AI tools] to generate malware has limitations because the code is generated by models that have been trained on a set of data,” Henson says. “As a result, the generated code will not be as complex as code developed by a human.”

While much has been said about how AI and machine learning algorithms might usher in a cybercrime renaissance by deskilling malware production, current models aren’t there yet. Users still need to know a thing or two about code to make sure that anything an LLM generates does what they want it to.

“AI is an enabler for productivity, and to an extent there is a reduction in the level of knowledge required to write code when using them,” Boonen says. “But it’s not a massive reduction."

In fact, if threat actors were to start widely implementing AI-based malware today, chances are it would produce a glut of low-quality code that defenders would easily detect and defuse.

“I’m not saying that there isn’t a technical possibility in the future that a really good piece of malware is created that leverages AI,” Boonen says. “If the models keep improving at the rate they have been, I think there will come a point where they will be able to do substantial things. Then, we’ll need to take it more seriously. But I don’t think we’re at this stage yet.”

“This problem closely mirrors what happens in software development because malware is just malicious software,” says Golo Mühr, Malware Reverse Engineer with IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence.

“Right now, we don’t see a lot of apps that have AI seamlessly integrated into their code,” Mühr explains. “When we see AI becoming predominant in software in general, we can expect it to become common in malware, too.”

This pattern has played out in the past, as the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index reports. Ransomware and cryptojacking did not become pervasive threats until the legitimate technologies enabling these attacks—Microsoft Active Directory for ransomware, cryptocurrency and infrastructure as a service for cryptojacking—were fully adopted as well.

Mühr notes that any new technology must provide a decent return on investment before developers adopt it—and the same goes for malware developers.