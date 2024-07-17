Great customer service requires organizations to meet customer needs and expectations wherever they occur.

1. The increasing importance of omnichannel support

Customer engagement continues to occur across multiple channels. As such, customer success requires customer support teams to interact with customers across call centers, text, social media and email. Organizations must dedicate the appropriate resources to each channel as dictated by their customers’ preferences.

2. The move toward self-service

Organizations have built out their content libraries and knowledge bases, leading to more customers preferring self-service options to communicating with a support agent. While some customers want human interaction by a phone call or messaging, others prefer to solve the issue on their own if feasible.

3. The rise of artificial intelligence

New technologies will drive the future of customer service. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to remake how every department in an organization operates, but the changes might be most powerful in customer support. For example, organizations are now infusing their chatbots (or bots) with generative AI to increase the success rate of interactions.

Organizations can also use machine learning to better analyze historical data around customer issues to create more valuable FAQs, improve call scripts and identify emerging issues that the organization can solve proactively. Machine learning helps create smarter workflows, so customer service representatives can better-utilize technology to solve customer issues more efficiently.

4. The use of simple automation

Many customer service tasks can and should be automated rather than require a customer to talk to a customer service agent. For example, a simple chatbot can often handle straightforward returns of a defective product. Or customers can fill out a form that asks a couple of questions and returns answers such as a price quote or a request for more information. These simple automations answer the customer’s needs while saving their time—they don’t have to call customer support and wait for a human representative.

5. The growth in messaging-based customer service

In the 2010s, customers flocked to social media to post their questions or issues and communicate with organizations’ customer service reps. The rise of messaging apps such as WhatsApp and SMS-based customer service is the next progression for consumers interested in asynchronous communication with organizations. While some customers will always prefer talking on the phone to a live agent on the customer service team, many more will text or message the support team as the preferred way to interact with that organization.

Most organizations will need to build an infrastructure that enables near real-time responses to texts and messages to meet customer expectations about response times. The use of messaging also enables organizations to find good opportunities to follow up with customers to ensure they remain satisfied with their products.

6. The desire for a personalized experience

Organizations can now track their customers, their habits and purchase history better than ever before through customer relationship management (CRM) tools. They’ve built up impressive stores of customer data over time. By using technology such as machine learning, which makes it easier and quicker to parse this data in real time, organizations can build more personalized experiences across the entire customer journey.

For example, a brand can email exclusive offers to customers based on their preferences or send them a free product or discount code on their birthday. Customer service representatives can also access information about a customer they’re helping and use that information to improve the customer relationship.

7. The need for proactive support

Organizations can no longer wait for customer feedback if they’re concerned about providing an excellent customer experience. Instead, they must invest in ways they can reach customers before an issue happens to ensure they’re satisfied with a product and are using it correctly. For example, organizations can email tutorials to their customer base to help them understand how to use their products.