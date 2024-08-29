5 Intelligent Automation Strategies for the IT Talent Shortage

IT is facing a serious talent shortage. Over 70% of IT executive respondents surveyed by IDC in Q1 2022 report that the talent shortage is an urgent concern that is currently slowing progress toward technology modernization and transformation goals. That shortage isn’t being addressed any time soon. According to the January 2022 Gartner IT Spend Forecast, 50% of tech vacancies have been open for six months, and this trend is expected to continue.

IT staffing shortages combined with high employee turnover rates result in institutional knowledge loss, manual process breakdowns and unplanned downtime. That delays new products from getting to market and leads to less satisfied customers. Worse yet, the burden of daily operations falls on remaining IT employees, increasing burnout and further perpetuating the core problem.

Intelligent automation can prevent and offset staffing issues by improving the employee experience. After all, IT excellence isn’t just about finding top talent. It’s about creating a culture and employee experience that keeps your top talent happy. Your best employees entered the field to innovate, not to be mired in reactive responsibilities and consumed by operational overhead. Give them the tools they deserve with IT solutions that automate menial tasks, break down silos and support collaboration.

These five strategic recommendations and associated technologies can help create an environment where top tech talent thrives, allowing IT talent to be more efficient and scalable.