Comprehensive IT asset management
Optimize your technology investments

The complexity of hybrid IT environments with software, hardware and cloud solutions from many vendors is becoming more and more challenging to manage. Flexera One with IBM® Observability is a comprehensive IT asset management solution to help you maximize your IT investments and mitigate risk.

Visualize your entire estate from on-premises to SaaS to the cloud. Flexera One with IBM Observability contains all the features of Flexera One, with IBM support embedded. And you can also integrate with IBM Turbonomic® to automate license and resource optimization.
Benefits Optimize IT asset investments

Get the most value from your sprawling deployments of software, hardware and SaaS and maximizing IT spend.

 Get better deals

Understand your software licensing to improve your position when negotiating agreements and renewals with vendors.

 Stop wasting IT resources

Eliminate wasteful IT spending due to under-use and lack of visibility and governance.

 Stay in compliance

Minimize the risk of being out of compliance with vendor and regulatory audits by proactively identifying areas of risk.
Optimize your license and resource management IT visibility

Identify risk concerns and rationalization opportunities with out-of-the-box visualizations and self-service dashboards.

 IT asset management

Use enterprise-wide software license optimization and reconciliation of purchased software license entitlements with installations and use.

 Cloud migration and modernization

Discover application dependencies to plan cloud migrations. Use comprehensive service dependency mapping with agentless discovery.
