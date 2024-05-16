The complexity of hybrid IT environments with software, hardware and cloud solutions from many vendors is becoming more and more challenging to manage. Flexera One with IBM® Observability is a comprehensive IT asset management solution to help you maximize your IT investments and mitigate risk.

Visualize your entire estate from on-premises to SaaS to the cloud. Flexera One with IBM Observability contains all the features of Flexera One, with IBM support embedded. And you can also integrate with IBM Turbonomic® to automate license and resource optimization.