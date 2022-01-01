IBM Storage for Red Hat OpenShift helps teams build a robust, agile, on-premises hybrid cloud environment by unifying traditional and container storage and enabling easier deployment of enterprise-class scale-out microservices architectures. IBM supports CSI for its block and file storage families to improve container utilization in Kubernetes environments. Red Hat OpenShift supports multi-compute architectures including IBM Power, IBM Z (PDF,43 KB) and x86.
Validated with Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes and IBM Cloud Pak. Delivering simplified deployment and management for an integrated experience.
Enterprise data protection, automated scheduling, and data reuse support for Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes environments.
Containerized for fast and easy deployment with container-native access.
Block, file and object data resources. Quickly deploy what you need when you need it.
Container-enabled enterprise storage, deployed seamlessly across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.
Modernize your data for AI and hybrid cloud with an information architecture featuring enterprise data services and optimized capacity.
Provide unified protection for container based and traditional workloads with an agentless architecture that is easy to deploy and manage.