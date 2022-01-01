Storage for containers

IBM Storage for Red Hat OpenShift brings persistent storage and data services with data resilience to containers.
Overview

Accelerate modernization with data services and data protection for hybrid cloud and containers

IBM Storage for Red Hat OpenShift helps teams build a robust, agile, on-premises hybrid cloud environment by unifying traditional and container storage and enabling easier deployment of enterprise-class scale-out microservices architectures. IBM supports CSI for its block and file storage families to improve container utilization in Kubernetes environments. Red Hat OpenShift supports multi-compute architectures including IBM Power, IBM Z (PDF,43 KB) and x86.

Features

Tight integration

Validated with Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes and IBM Cloud Pak. Delivering simplified deployment and management for an integrated experience.
Data resilience

Enterprise data protection, automated scheduling, and data reuse support for Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes environments.
Enterprise capabilities

Containerized for fast and easy deployment with container-native access.
Infrastructure agility

Block, file and object data resources. Quickly deploy what you need when you need it.

Container native storage products

IBM Spectrum Protect Plus
Data resilience of containerized workloads takes advantage of the agility and ease of deployment provided by the deep integration with Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, and IBM Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management.
IBM Spectrum Scale
Advanced storage management of unstructured data for cloud, big data, analytics, objects and more.
IBM Spectrum Discover
Metadata management software that can be incorporated into Red Hat OpenShift environments.
As we embark on a journey to modernize our infrastructure with containerized applications and Red Hat OpenShift we needed an infrastructure that could support our application modernization in a safe and secure way. We chose IBM Cloud Object Storage because of the built-in security and stability with high availability it will provide our containerized applications. The system is simple to manage and maintains the data in our control. — Christoph Buchstätter Leader of ICS Computing & Platform Services Porsche Informatik

Supporting solutions

Resources

