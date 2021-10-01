Data storage solutions

Transform and enhance your business with a comprehensive storage solution that integrates and refreshes your existing IT infrastructure, while reducing costs.
Explore the data storage portfolio (10 MB) Take the storage consumption assessment
Comprehensive data storage solutions

To truly optimize your IT infrastructure, it’s key to have a comprehensive and resilient approach to hybrid cloud. One that lowers costs without cloud lock-in, integrates and plays well with your existing solutions — all while simplifying containerization, management, software-defined storage and modern data protection.
Simplify hybrid cloud

Reduce complexity with enterprise storage across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.

 Explore hybrid cloud storage Optimize AI and data

Streamline artificial intelligence (AI) projects with a storage platform that delivers performance, scalability, and flexibility.

 Explore storage for AI Data protection and resiliency

Maximize backup storage efficiency, data security and performance with maximum uptime at a lower cost.

 Explore storage data protection
Data storage systems
IBM Storage all-flash virtualization product family showing members from DS8000, FlashSystem and Versastack product families.
All flash storage
Turbocharge your flash access with end-to-end NVMe for accelerated performance and lower latency.
IBM Spectrum Storage Insights - Laptop Mockup
SoftwareDefined Storage (SDS)
Manage your data growth and enable cloud initiatives with file, block and object solutions.
IBM Spectrum Protect - Laptop Mockup
Modern data protection
Protect your critical business data with an integrated approach to backup and disaster recovery.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9200 - Front Facing - High Angle
Hybrid storage
Control costs with an optimized mix of storage media at an affordable price.
IBM Storage SAN50C - Front Facing, High Angle
Storage Area Networks (SAN)
Capitalize on enterprise-wide data sharing and collaboration with intelligent SAN switches, directors and routers.
IBM TS2290 Tape Drive
Tape storage
Scalable, durable, secure, and energy-efficient tape storage at a compellingly lower cost.
Storage Solutions Hybrid cloud storage
Container-enabled enterprise storage, deployed seamlessly across on-premises and hybrid cloud storage environments helps you reduce complexity.
Storage for AI and big data
Storage for data & AI simplifies your infrastructure with optimized efficiency to drive faster results that are massively scalable and globally available from edge to inference.
Storage virtualization
Storage virtualization lets you centralize management to unify mixed environments and uncover hidden capacity.
Storage for mainframes and cyber-resilience
Multi-layered mainframe storage solutions, deeply integrated with end-to-end cyber resiliency, help you safeguard your infrastructure from complex business risks.
Cloud Pak and container storage
Protect your data with persistent storage services for containers.
Container-native storage solutions for OpenShift
IBM Spectrum Fusion¹ provides global hybrid cloud data access and enterprise storage services for mission critical data. From the edge to the cloud, manage and protect your data wherever it lives.
Glass-walled building reflecting trees. This is shoot with a composition to look up from a lower place.
Delivering more economic energy

Orange Caraïbe was able to build an eco-friendly data center that doubled storage capacity and dramatically reduced energy consumption with IBM FlashSystem technology.

 Read the case study
The panoramic view of Salzburg City and Salzach River, Austria
Connecting communities through always-on IT

Using IBM FlashSystem, the Archdiocese of Salzburg is able to ensure that its services are always available to its community while simultaneously keeping staff and clergy connected.

 Read the case study
Beijing,China
Responding to rapid economic development

Banco Bradesco addressed evolving consumer needs by using IBM® Z® and IBM Storage systems to develop a reliable, secure, innovative banking platform that allows customers to bank the way they want to.

 Read the case study
Flexible consumption & financing options NEW – IBM Storage as a Service*
Proven hybrid cloud storage now available as a service. Preserve cash flow while combining the agility of the cloud with the control of on-premises storage – all supported and maintained by IBM experts. * Available in select regions
IBM Storage Utility
Procure hybrid cloud flash storage your way. Efficiently manage fluctuating storage demands by only paying for capacity as you consume it.
IBM Global Financing
A robust set of flexible payment options from the industry’s #1 IT financier to help you accelerate your hybrid cloud storage strategy.
What is data storage
Learn about the fundamentals of data storage, including the forms in which data can be recorded and stored as well as the different types of storage devices.
IBM Storage community
Read the latest discussions in the IBM Storage community and find the latest files related to data storage.
Storage solutions Redbooks
Explore data storage installation and implementation experiences, typical solution scenarios, and step-by-step "how-to" guidelines.
More data storage solutions
Flash storage solutions

All-flash arrays to keep your data protected and available.

 Explore flash storage solutions Data backup and recovery

Maximize uptime and resiliency while lowering costs.

 Explore storage data backup and recovery Software-Defined Storage

Smarter solutions with intelligence and functionality for storage without compromise.

 Explore software-defined storage Lab services for storage and SDS

Find and deploy the building blocks of a next-generation IT infrastructure that empowers your business.

 Explore lab services for storage and SDS
Citations

¹Statements by IBM regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at the sole discretion of IBM. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline general product direction and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information mentioned regarding potential future products is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code, or functionality. Information about potential future products may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for IBM products remain at the sole discretion of IBM.