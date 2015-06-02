Access the resources you need to meet IBM's procurement standards and maximize your value as a supplier to IBM
Suppliers can access a range of resources, including import compliance guidelines, supplier diversity documents, Ombudsman information, environmental and packaging requirements, printed circuit board information, supplier letters, IBM® standard terms and conditions and tax forms. These resources are provided to facilitate suppliers in doing business efficiently with IBM Procurement.
Explore IBM’s requirements regarding product content declaration, including product and packaging engineering and environmental requirements.
All suppliers providing materials, parts and products to IBM are required to complete IBM's Product content declaration (PCD) form (IBM PN 46C3484). The PCD is used to verify compliance to IBM engineering specification 46G3772 (baseline environmental requirements for supplier deliverables to IBM). For assistance, refer to PCD education and support.
46G3772
Baseline environmental requirements for supplier deliverables to IBM
92F6933
Criteria for shipment of dangerous goods including FUMs, batteries, magnetized material, and more
97P3864
Compliance requirements for the European Union directive on the restriction of the use of hazardous substances (RoHS) in electrical and electronic equipment for IBM products
26P0381
IBM requirements for purchased electronic components used in a lead (Pb)-free solder system, including restriction on hazardous substances (RoHS)
31L5345
IBM packaging requirements (document GA21-9261-11b)
5897661
Recyclable packaging materials, selection and identification
5897660
Packaging materials, essential requirements, restricted heavy metals and other substances of very high concern
37L8024
Wooden packaging, material selection, treatment and marking requirements
Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:
If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow the instructions below.