IBM Global Procurement provides general guidelines and instructions for exporting and importing. This information is provided to assist IBM suppliers and partners when shipping to IBM. These procedures cannot be interpreted as a substitute for compliance to applicable governmental regulations. This information is provided “as is” and is subject to change without notice. IBM makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of such trade information in compliance with laws. If your company is designated as the Exporter or Importer of Record, it is your legal responsibility to understand and comply with export or import regulations of the appropriate countries. IBM shall not be responsible for your failure to follow applicable export or import regulations.

You can access and view the instructions for shipping to IBM.