Learn the essential shipping requirements for compliant cross-border shipment to IBM

Shipping to IBM globally

To ship to IBM® globally, suppliers must comply with various requirements and guidelines set by IBM Global Procurement. Explore these detailed shipping procedural instructions (SPI) for different regions, comprehensive documentation for invoices, country of origin marking instructions, supply chain security requirements, shipping transportation guidelines and more to successfully navigate the IBM global procurement process.
Shipping procedural instructions (SPI)

IBM Global Procurement provides general guidelines and instructions for exporting and importing. This information is provided to assist IBM suppliers and partners when shipping to IBM. These procedures cannot be interpreted as a substitute for compliance to applicable governmental regulations. This information is provided “as is” and is subject to change without notice. IBM makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of such trade information in compliance with laws. If your company is designated as the Exporter or Importer of Record, it is your legal responsibility to understand and comply with export or import regulations of the appropriate countries. IBM shall not be responsible for your failure to follow applicable export or import regulations.

You can access and view the instructions for shipping to IBM. 
    Instructions which apply to all cross-border shipments

    Read the instructions and global requirements for cross-border shipments to IBM Corporation.

    We recommend that you also take a look at the requirements for specific countries that are in addition to the global requirements:
    IBM Argentina supplier shipping instructions IBM Brazil supplier shipping instructions IBM Canada supplier shipping instructions IBM China supplier shipping instructions IBM Japan supplier shipping instructions IBM Korea supplier shipping instructions IBM Malaysia supplier shipping instructions IBM Mexico supplier shipping instructions IBM Philippines supplier shipping instructions IBM Taiwan supplier shipping instructions IBM U.S. supplier shipping instructions

    Commercial invoice sample format for Canada repair vendors

    Additional information for shipments to IBM Mexico

    Please contact your IBM Global Procurement representative if you have any questions about the shipping requirements.

         Country of origin marking

    See the country of origin marking instructions for articles produced, procured, or repaired by or for IBM, including "no charge" items provided or returned to IBM.

     Supply chain security

    View IBM-specific contractual requirements related to supply chain security that a supplier must meet to demonstrate compliance and strengthen the security of its global supply chain.

    Shipping transportation guidelines

    Shipping transportation guidelines contribute to a smooth and reliable global supply chain. Suppliers must adhere to these guidelines when shipping goods for transport:

    1. Indicate the complete purchase order number, item quantity, and IBM part or tool number, if any, in all invoices, shipping containers, packing lists, and correspondence.
    2. Furnish IBM with the item(s) indicated above in accordance with all conditions specified.
    3. Clearly mark the carton containing the packing slip.
    4. Invoices that include sales tax must have the tax amount specified separately on the face of the invoice.

    Suppliers should also refer to these transportation guidelines:

    1. VENDOR or Non-IBM SOS pickup process steps
    2. If the purchase order is for service parts and the order term is collected, the carrier will depend on the final destination and the shipment dimensions. View the SSC routing guide for the proper routing instructions.
    3. Click on Shipment Request Form (SRF) for Geodis, Shipment Request Form (SFR) for Nippon and PO Management and Escalation Path
    4. If the purchase order is for production or for a marketing country and the order term is collect, View the routing guide for the proper routing and billing instructions.
    5. If the service flow is for FiGo shipments, please see FiGo routing instructions
    6. Alternative carrier routing can only be authorized by the IBM buyer or IBM traffic. IBM reserves the right to charge back all additional transportation expenses incurred as a result of carrier misrouting or incorrect payment terms.
    7. Unauthorized transportation charges on invoices will be deducted by Accounts Payable.
    8. View the Middle East and Africa pre-alert template
    9. For cloud: Subject line PO# XXXXXX – Pickup request. Once the order is ready to be picked up, please send an email to softlayer_global_logistics@wwpdl.vnet.ibm.com. In the body of email please provide pallet/piece counts, weight, dims, pickup address, business hours, local contact name, phone, email, and special instructions if any.
    Need help?

    Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:

    • Support with applications-related issues
    • Support with invoicing-related issues
    • Supplier privacy and security notifications, covering cybersecurity breaches per contractual obligations with IBM

    If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow the instructions below.

         Need to register? View the Procurement@IBM registration instructions before submitting a form Already registered? Access Procurement@IBM using your login credentials