Maximizing value for our suppliers, clients and the IBM enterprise from source to pay

Creating value from source to pay

Our procurement team serves all brands within IBM® and provides procurement services to external clients. We create value by managing costs, mitigating risks, delivering on time, and continuously identifying ways to improve our stakeholders’ satisfaction while supporting their strategies.
IBM Global Procurement maximizes value by collaborating closely with suppliers and industry partners to promote supply chain responsibility, ethical minerals sourcing and supplier diversity. Supply chain responsibility

As a founding member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), IBM requires its suppliers to demonstrate a commitment to supply chain responsibility. This also includes addressing risks in the supply chain while showcasing a commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

IBM is committed to responsibly sourcing 3TG minerals (tantalum, tin, tungsten and gold) and cobalt used in its products and we continue to invest in the Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network (RSBN) to improve mineral transparency, traceability and accountability.

IBM recognizes a diverse supplier base is integral to profitability and strategic goals, solidifying the connection between customer satisfaction and market success. We encourage diverse suppliers who bring value to our supply chain, to participate in our procurement process.

Additional resources
Information for suppliers

See the compliance guidelines, terms and conditions and more, to help suppliers do business with IBM Procurement.

Supply portal

Leverage the various applications available to streamline the procurement process and offer support to suppliers.

Check out the Supply Portal
Need help?

Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:

  • Support with applications-related issues
  • Support with invoicing-related issues
  • Supplier privacy and security notifications, covering cybersecurity breaches per contractual obligations with IBM

If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow the instructions below.

 Need to register? View the Procurement@IBM registration instructions before submitting a form. Already registered? Access Procurement@IBM using your login credentials