Maximizing value for our suppliers, clients and the IBM enterprise from source to pay
Our procurement team serves all brands within IBM® and provides procurement services to external clients. We create value by managing costs, mitigating risks, delivering on time, and continuously identifying ways to improve our stakeholders’ satisfaction while supporting their strategies.
As a founding member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), IBM requires its suppliers to demonstrate a commitment to supply chain responsibility. This also includes addressing risks in the supply chain while showcasing a commitment to social and environmental responsibility.
IBM is committed to responsibly sourcing 3TG minerals (tantalum, tin, tungsten and gold) and cobalt used in its products and we continue to invest in the Responsible Sourcing Blockchain Network (RSBN) to improve mineral transparency, traceability and accountability.
IBM recognizes a diverse supplier base is integral to profitability and strategic goals, solidifying the connection between customer satisfaction and market success. We encourage diverse suppliers who bring value to our supply chain, to participate in our procurement process.
See the compliance guidelines, terms and conditions and more, to help suppliers do business with IBM Procurement.
Leverage the various applications available to streamline the procurement process and offer support to suppliers.
Procurement@IBM allows suppliers to submit requests to the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team. The POP team handles the following activities:
If this is your first time using the portal, you will need to register to be able to access Procurement@IBM. To do so, follow the instructions below.