Leverage a strategic solution for suppliers to do business with IBM
IBM offers its suppliers Buy@IBM as a strategic procurement solution for optimizing procurement operations. The platform, powered by SAP Ariba, offers extensive tools for managing supplier relationships, facilitating better supplier collaboration and streamlining processes due to automated and standardized procurement procedures.
Collaborate effectively as a supplier to IBM through our Buy@IBM Source to Contract (S2C) solution.
Prepare to transact with us through our integrated Procurement to Pay (P2P) platform.
Access our Web Order and Invoice (WOI) system to manage the presentation of purchase orders (POs) and support invoice entries.
Access education and training materials to learn how to use Buy@IBM effectively.
Explore the FAQs to learn in detail about the Buy@IBM platform.
Get more information about conducting business with IBM as a supplier.
Check out communication materials, supplier notifications letters and announcements.
If you have questions related to your Ariba Network account including platform functions, settings or navigation, please contact SAP Ariba customer service. For questions related to IBM business processes such as an RFx, contact the IBM Procurement One Place (POP) support team.