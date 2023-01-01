Learn how IBM achieves an ethical, socially responsible and sustainable supply chain
IBM® is committed to achieving an ethical, responsible, and sustainable supply chain. We do business with companies that share our commitments and values. We require our suppliers to manage and report their social and environmental objectives. To achieve our objectives, we focus on:
IBM’s Responsible Minerals policy addresses the parameters defined in the US Dodd-Frank Financial Reform Act of 2010 (section 1502).
IBM’s Responsible Minerals policy is anchored in the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas (CAHRAs).
Additionally, the IBM policy is conformant with the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) Code of Conduct, section D7, Responsible Sourcing of Minerals.
Explore how IBM requires all in-scope suppliers to use 100% conformant or active SORs (RMAP, LBMA, RJC, and TI-CMC) or 100% (verified) recyclers.
Learn how IBM is supporting environmentally at-risk communities across the world with the IBM Sustainability Accelerator.
Discover how IBM strives to make our world a better place through learning, sharing, and collaborating with companies across the globe.
Explore IBM’s due diligence processes by reading our latest Conflict Minerals Report (CMR) or contact us at ibmrm@us.ibm.com for more information.