The supplier is expected to have and maintain a business continuity plan and business continuity testing procedures, which include but are not limited to the areas of disaster recovery planning, pandemic planning and cyber security.

Cyber security programs expected include, at a minimum, provisions to prevent, detectand respond to cyber security incidents. Read more in the supply chain security section.

The supplier shall agree to review, update and test the business continuity plan annually and, upon IBM’s request, provide a summary of the business continuity plan and test results. IBM may, from time to time, provide feedback regarding the plan and requests that the supplier take IBM’s comments into consideration when updating the plan. However, the supplier remains solely responsible for the performance of its responsibilities under the agreement and the adequacy of the business continuity plan regardless of whether IBM has reviewed or commented on the plan.