From its inception over a century ago, IBM® has been based on a set of fundamental values that shape and define our company and permeate all our relationships—between our company's people and our shareholders, our clients, and the communities— where we operate and among our network of suppliers. IBM is committed to doing business with environmentally and socially responsible suppliers.

We have a responsibility to hold ourselves and our suppliers to high standards of behavior. This includes complying with all applicable laws and regulations, but it goes beyond that. It entails a strong commitment to work with suppliers to encourage sound practices including social and environmental responsibility, ethics, and risk planning. We collaborate to advance these values in our industry, with our suppliers and to build tools for more transparency in supply chains worldwide.