Tax forms for suppliers

See also: IRS forms and instructions W9 request for tax payer number form (link resides outside ibm.com)

The exemption certificates should only be used for purchases that are exempted by the law or that are intended for resale (lease) by IBM or IBM Credit LLC. IBM does not currently issue blanket exemption certificates; therefore, all exemption certificates on this website refer to individual purchases.

If you are a supplier who needs different settings or specific requirements regarding the contents of our exemption certificates, please contact a buyer. Buyer information can be obtained by visiting How to become a supplier.