Standardizing global labels for compliance and efficiency

The IBM® global labeling guides(GLGs), consisting of ten volumes, outline how product package labels, shipping labels, packing lists, part labels, FRU package labels, case content labels and other labels should appear in order to conform to the needs of IBM, its business partners and its customers. The new specification of the standard product asset tag was recently added as volume 10 of the GLG series. The Blue Seal specifications for IBM service parts is a document that defines the requirements that apply to spare parts repaired or procured for IBM.
Global labeling guides (GLGs) Volume 1

Overview of global labeling - P/N 31L5038: See the overview and general rules for all labels and packing lists.

 Volume 2

Product package label - P/N 31L5039: Explore the detailed guidelines on how to format the product package label.

 Volume 3

Shipping labels - P/N 31L5040: Explore the detailed guidelines on how to format the shipping label.

Volume 4

Advice of delivery (AoD)/proof of delivery (PoD) - P/N 31L5041: See the guidelines for the format and content of AoD/PoD documents.

Volume 5

Part labels - P/N 31L5154: Check out the detailed guidelines to learn how to format the part labels.

 Volume 6

FRU Package labels - P/N 31L5241: Check out the detailed guidelines and learn how to format FRU package labels.

 Volume 7

Packing lists and case content labels - P/N 31L5242: See the guidelines for the format and content of packing lists and labels.

Volume 8

Overview of symbols and special labels - P/N 36P3127: Check out the special symbols and labels on packages and other details.

 Volume 9

Global repair identification (RID) barcode label specification - P/N 39Y7456: Learn about the structure of the '52S' global RID barcode label used on packages.

Volume 10

Standard product asset tag - P/N 46D2241: Check out the data segments of the unique identifier (UID) of an asset and the rules for encoding in a two-dimensional (2D) bar code.

 Blue Seal

Blue Seal specifications for IBM service parts: Check out the detailed specifications for field replaceable service parts repaired or procured for IBM.
