Learn about IBM global labeling specifications across its global procurement operations
Overview of global labeling - P/N 31L5038: See the overview and general rules for all labels and packing lists.
Product package label - P/N 31L5039: Explore the detailed guidelines on how to format the product package label.
Shipping labels - P/N 31L5040: Explore the detailed guidelines on how to format the shipping label.
Advice of delivery (AoD)/proof of delivery (PoD) - P/N 31L5041: See the guidelines for the format and content of AoD/PoD documents.
Part labels - P/N 31L5154: Check out the detailed guidelines to learn how to format the part labels.
FRU Package labels - P/N 31L5241: Check out the detailed guidelines and learn how to format FRU package labels.
Packing lists and case content labels - P/N 31L5242: See the guidelines for the format and content of packing lists and labels.
Overview of symbols and special labels - P/N 36P3127: Check out the special symbols and labels on packages and other details.
Global repair identification (RID) barcode label specification - P/N 39Y7456: Learn about the structure of the '52S' global RID barcode label used on packages.
Standard product asset tag - P/N 46D2241: Check out the data segments of the unique identifier (UID) of an asset and the rules for encoding in a two-dimensional (2D) bar code.
Blue Seal specifications for IBM service parts: Check out the detailed specifications for field replaceable service parts repaired or procured for IBM.
