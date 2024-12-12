Scale AI with IBM’s forward-thinking data strategy

IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.1 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of enterprise data and AI management. IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.1 is built upon the foundation laid by IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.0, which introduced Immersive Experiences that unified IBM watsonx™ and Cloud Pak for Data products on a single platform. Building on the existing innovation of remote data plane in IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.0, IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.1 also introduces support for Spark on remote data plane enabling true hybrid deployment.

Through new features like Control Centre, expanded multi-tenancy capabilities with accounts, and a new administration console, IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.1 delivers unparalleled capabilities in streamlining operations, enhancing user experiences, and laying down the foundation for a true multi-tenancy experience in future.

More information on IBM Cloud Pak for Data 5.1 and its features can be explored here.