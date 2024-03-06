Home Analytics Cloud Pak for Data Cartridges for IBM Cloud Pak for Data
Premium functionality in IBM Cloud Pak for Data available on any cloud or on premises, with one entitlement
Screenshot showing product elements: space history, asset, deployments, job runs

Access premium functionality with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data cartridges—containerized software with a shared entitlement—so you can deploy on any cloud or on premises and modernize at your own pace. Seamlessly integrate cartridges with other services to address your most important use cases.
Cloud Pak for Data 4.8 is here
Cartridges
IBM® Db2® for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Deliver data where and when needed—powered by a best-in-class, scalable, AI-infused database management system.

IBM Informix® for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Seamlessly integrate an embeddable database with self-managing capabilities, optimized for OLTP and IoT.

IBM DataStage® for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Transform, cleanse, and deliver data anywhere, at any scale and complexity, on and across hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Master Data Management for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Empower business and IT users to collaborate and innovate with a single trusted view of your enterprise data.

IBM Cognos® Analytics for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Unearth key insights with a personalized, AI-powered BI solution that enables faster, more reliable data prep and reporting.

IBM Planning Analytics for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Automate your planning, budgeting and forecasting with a leading integrated planning solution.

IBM watsonx Assistant for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Resolve customer issues across any channel quickly—the very first time—with an AI-powered virtual assistant.

IBM watsonx Orchestrate for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Enhance employee experiences and productivity by enabling delegation of time-consuming tasks to your generative AI and automation powered virtual assistant.

IBM Watson® Discovery for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Find answers and uncover insights in your complex business content with AI-powered search and text analytics.

IBM OpenPages® for IBM Cloud Pak for Data

Simplify risk management and regulatory compliance with a unified governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution fueled by AI and all your data.

