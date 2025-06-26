What is regression testing?

Any organization whose computer code receives consistent updates probably needs to implement regression testing methods. Code updates are so pervasive across the board that it’s simply not possible to get an accurate total number with any reliability.

However, because of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the continuous integrations/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, many enterprises are increasing the frequency of code changes, with some outfits making daily updates. That can add up to a lot of regression testing.

One key area where regression testing occupies center stage is during quality assurance (QA) efforts. The missions of regression testing and QA teams are remarkably similar—to optimize the user experience and deliver high-quality data and the most secure software possible.

The only difference is how much of the total picture each looks at. Regression testing uses a more precise scope to focus on changes recently made, while QA evaluates the entire system and its workings.