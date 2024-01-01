Home Architectures Hybrid Process Mining Process Mining
Process mining is a technique that applies AI to discover, monitor and optimize business processes by analyzing available knowledge from event log systems and desktop interactions.
Overview

Enterprises are struggling to gain visibility of their actual business processes before they can apply process improvements use cases. We can help identify (prioritize) a business process in your organization and apply any of these Use Cases for Process Mining. We can identify the causes for business pain on a selected business process using AI enabled IBM's Process Mining.

 
  • Gain transparency & identify bottlenecks: using event logs from sources like ERP and CRM systems, or click streams from user interactions.
  • Identify automation opportunities: prioritize by impact and expected ROI, generate automated RPA scripts, define workflow processes and decision rule-sets.
  • Reduce operational costs with team efficiency: extend and refine BPMN models with IBM Process Mining Simulation.
  • Accelerate digital transformation & boost productivity: use a value-drive approach for process improvement, asset optimization, sustainability, and tracking of your KPIs.

 

 
Business Challenge

Organizations not having process transparency to use their workforce in a smarter way.

Understanding of business landscape, so businesses are prepared to respond to disruptions.

How can Process Mining help?

Use Cases

Functional Requirements

ID

Name

Description

 FR1

FR001

Data Collection

Collect data from various sources such as databases, applications, and other systems where business processes are executed.

 FR2

FR002

Event Log Analysis

IBM Process Mining is able to analyze event logs to identify process patterns, bottlenecks, and deviations.

 FR3

FR003

Process Model Generation

Generate process models from the event logs to provide a visual representation of the business process.

 FR4

FR004

Process Visualization

IBM Process mining provides interactive visualizations of the process models to enable users to explore and understand the process flow.

 FR5

FR005

Process Monitoring

IBM Process Mining provides a real-time monitoring of the business processes to identify any issues or anomalies.

 FR6

FR006

Process Optimization

IBM Process Mining provides recommendations for optimizing the business processes based on the analysis of event logs and imported process models

 FR7

FR007

Process Simulation

IBM Process Mining provides simulations of What-If scenarios to predict the impact and ROI of change initiatives and identify potential operational risks.

 FR8

FR008

Reporting

IBM Process Mining is able to generate reports and dashboards to enable stakeholders to make informed decisions about the business processes.

Non Functional Requirements
ID

Name

Description

Context

 NFR001

Environment Management

Identify client requirement for the number of environments, example:

  1. Integration Testing
  2. Acceptance Testing
  3. Pre-Prod 4. Production

Recommendation from IBM to have an environment to perform representation to Prod CPR testing (for the project and subsequent)

 NFR002

Logging of the Process Mining application

The Process Mining components needs will be integrated with client logging tools/platform

The customer may have a logging solution in place and may require the Process Mining logs to be integrated in their main logging system for many reasons: * leverage existing tooling * log analysis capabilities * alerting based on log anomalies

Reference:
Mining-accessing-application-log-files

 NFR003

Managing upgrades

What is the downtime allowed to proceed to Process Mining system upgrades. Here must be identified: - if zero-downtime is required - Percentage of service availability expected (ex 99.99%) per year - If automatic rollback is required (maybe hard to achieve) - Standard business hours (in direct relationship with service availability)

Upgrading the Process Mining (or complete CP4BA) usually requires downtime. The requirements of the customer in terms of upgrade must be identified. If now downtime is required at all, some more complicated measures will need to be implemented to allow it. NOTE: Some upgrades that involves for example database modification maybe impossible to rollback and will require DB and system restore

 NFR004

High-Availability

System will function despite backend failures or degraded responses
  1. Each instance will be deployed across multiple AZ in each region
  2. Dynamic scalability
 NFR005

Failover

System will have failover + feedback mechanisms

 

Elaborate client expectations for regional failover, or over zones/data centers.

 NFR006

Performance & Latency

Define with client performance expectations, for example: 1- Download 2- Upload 3- Transaction 4- Search 5- Task Listing

 NFR007

Network Latency

sec for transferring the data from client DataCenter to Cloud Hyperscaler

 NFR008

Monitoring of the platform and of the application

Both the OpenShift clusters and the application needs to be monitored and hooked to an alarm system. The monitoring needs to gather and process the metrics that are produced by the platform and by the process mining applications. Those metrics will be used for system health evaluation and performance. An alert manager must also be able to define and manage alerts based on those metrics and on the business rules of the customer.

OpenShift offers a built-in solution deployed by default for the cluster along with a variety of pre-built alarms. This capability can be extended easily for user projects, like the ones that will host the CP4BA applications. This monitoring system is based on Prometheus and Thanos for federated querying. The alert manager of Prometheus is also leveraged and fully integrated in the cluster. This system can be leveraged as an fully functional monitoring or can be hooked to an already existing monitoring system(s) that may be already deployed in the existing IT tooling.

 NFR009

Authentication

Authentication needs to occur via desired directory services (To be defined)

 NFR010

Integration
  1. IBM Content Collector for SAP
  2. IBM Content Collector for Emails
  3. IBM Content Collector for File Systems
  4. FileNet restful service
  5. CMOD 6. DataCap
  6. DataWatch
 NFR011

DevOps

Create CI/CD pipelines to implement: 1. automated testing, including CPR, functional, integration, regression testing 2. automated deployment Access IBM deployment accelerator and apply CI/CD pipelines if feasible

 NFR012

Logging of the platform

The system will be integrated with client logging tools/platform. The CP4BA solution is deployed on an OpenShift cluster. This platform already contains the necessary tooling to gather logs, an ELK stack available in a project called: openshift-logging.

Client most probably have a stack that must be integrated with these built-in capabilities. Multiple solutions can be implemented to achieve the end goal

Reference:
Cluster-logging-external
Distr-tracing-deploying-otel

 NFR013

Expected SLA

When a problem is found within Process Mining, what is the required SLA and SLO concerning IBM response in regards with the issue. Including RPO/RTO. Is this application considered as a "crown jewel application", meaning it is critical to the customer's operations.

Typically, the SLA / SLO are dictated by the support contract between IBM and the customer. You must verify that the default values on this contract will suffice or take other measures (upgraded support contract) to meet the customer's expectations.
Next steps
Footnotes

