Enterprises are struggling to gain visibility of their actual business processes before they can apply process improvements use cases. We can help identify (prioritize) a business process in your organization and apply any of these Use Cases for Process Mining. We can identify the causes for business pain on a selected business process using AI enabled IBM's Process Mining.
Organizations not having process transparency to use their workforce in a smarter way.
Understanding of business landscape, so businesses are prepared to respond to disruptions.
How can Process Mining help?
Functional Requirements
ID
Name
FR001
Data Collection
Collect data from various sources such as databases, applications, and other systems where business processes are executed.
FR002
Event Log Analysis
IBM Process Mining is able to analyze event logs to identify process patterns, bottlenecks, and deviations.
FR003
Process Model Generation
Generate process models from the event logs to provide a visual representation of the business process.
FR004
Process Visualization
IBM Process mining provides interactive visualizations of the process models to enable users to explore and understand the process flow.
FR005
Process Monitoring
IBM Process Mining provides a real-time monitoring of the business processes to identify any issues or anomalies.
FR006
Process Optimization
IBM Process Mining provides recommendations for optimizing the business processes based on the analysis of event logs and imported process models
FR007
Process Simulation
IBM Process Mining provides simulations of What-If scenarios to predict the impact and ROI of change initiatives and identify potential operational risks.
FR008
Reporting
IBM Process Mining is able to generate reports and dashboards to enable stakeholders to make informed decisions about the business processes.
Non Functional Requirements
Name
Description
Context
Environment Management
Identify client requirement for the number of environments, example:
Recommendation from IBM to have an environment to perform representation to Prod CPR testing (for the project and subsequent)
Logging of the Process Mining application
The Process Mining components needs will be integrated with client logging tools/platform
The customer may have a logging solution in place and may require the Process Mining logs to be integrated in their main logging system for many reasons: * leverage existing tooling * log analysis capabilities * alerting based on log anomalies
Reference:
Mining-accessing-application-log-files
Managing upgrades
What is the downtime allowed to proceed to Process Mining system upgrades. Here must be identified: - if zero-downtime is required - Percentage of service availability expected (ex 99.99%) per year - If automatic rollback is required (maybe hard to achieve) - Standard business hours (in direct relationship with service availability)
Upgrading the Process Mining (or complete CP4BA) usually requires downtime. The requirements of the customer in terms of upgrade must be identified. If now downtime is required at all, some more complicated measures will need to be implemented to allow it. NOTE: Some upgrades that involves for example database modification maybe impossible to rollback and will require DB and system restore
High-Availability
System will function despite backend failures or degraded responses
Failover
System will have failover + feedback mechanisms
Elaborate client expectations for regional failover, or over zones/data centers.
Performance & Latency
Define with client performance expectations, for example: 1- Download 2- Upload 3- Transaction 4- Search 5- Task Listing
Network Latency
sec for transferring the data from client DataCenter to Cloud Hyperscaler
Monitoring of the platform and of the application
Both the OpenShift clusters and the application needs to be monitored and hooked to an alarm system. The monitoring needs to gather and process the metrics that are produced by the platform and by the process mining applications. Those metrics will be used for system health evaluation and performance. An alert manager must also be able to define and manage alerts based on those metrics and on the business rules of the customer.
OpenShift offers a built-in solution deployed by default for the cluster along with a variety of pre-built alarms. This capability can be extended easily for user projects, like the ones that will host the CP4BA applications. This monitoring system is based on Prometheus and Thanos for federated querying. The alert manager of Prometheus is also leveraged and fully integrated in the cluster. This system can be leveraged as an fully functional monitoring or can be hooked to an already existing monitoring system(s) that may be already deployed in the existing IT tooling.
Authentication
Authentication needs to occur via desired directory services (To be defined)
Integration
DevOps
Create CI/CD pipelines to implement: 1. automated testing, including CPR, functional, integration, regression testing 2. automated deployment Access IBM deployment accelerator and apply CI/CD pipelines if feasible
Logging of the platform
The system will be integrated with client logging tools/platform. The CP4BA solution is deployed on an OpenShift cluster. This platform already contains the necessary tooling to gather logs, an ELK stack available in a project called: openshift-logging.
Client most probably have a stack that must be integrated with these built-in capabilities. Multiple solutions can be implemented to achieve the end goal
Reference:
Cluster-logging-external
Distr-tracing-deploying-otel
Expected SLA
When a problem is found within Process Mining, what is the required SLA and SLO concerning IBM response in regards with the issue. Including RPO/RTO. Is this application considered as a "crown jewel application", meaning it is critical to the customer's operations.
Typically, the SLA / SLO are dictated by the support contract between IBM and the customer. You must verify that the default values on this contract will suffice or take other measures (upgraded support contract) to meet the customer's expectations.
