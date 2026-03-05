The viral “car wash” LLM challenge doesn’t mean what you think it means

LLM learning is a matter of customization, she explained, referring to the process of adapting a pre-trained LLM to specific tasks. That’s different from personalization, she said, where AI is used to tailor messaging, product recommendations and services to individual users.

The LLM customization process involves selecting a pre-trained model, also known as a foundation model, then tailoring the model to its intended use case. Users who woot over the inverted cup example, according to Danilevsky, are expecting an LLM to have the same personalization as a search engine. Differently put, the users expect a browser level of personalization than what they’re actually seeing.

“With a retriever, it’s got a lot of space for personalization,” Danilevsky said. “It notes, ‘Oh, you wrote this and this; [I see what] you must have meant. Let me update some weights somewhere in my retriever algorithm. Don’t worry; I’ll do a better job later.’”

With LLMs, however, feeding a model a single correction at a time (e.g., “a cup with a sealed top and open bottom is most likely a regular cup that is inverted”) does not yield the same personalized learning. The new bit of data would compete with the many millions of other pieces of data that the model has been trained on. Danilevsky explained, “In order to train an LLM, you have to tell it, ‘Hey, I’m going to shove you through a training cycle.’” Training requires temporarily taking the model offline, and you can’t do this for every single thing a model gets wrong. It would be inconvenient to say the least, she said, since “millions of people are using the model.” So how often should developers pause an LLM in order to make it learn from its mistakes? “That’s what a lot of the big [tech] companies are trying to figure out,” Danilevsky said.

For those looking to replicate either the car wash challenge or the cup challenge at home, it won’t work for you at this point. “Because it’s on Reddit, you can’t use those examples anymore,” she said. “It’s been learned.”

Could you come up with a new challenge to stump an LLM? Obviously, Danilevsky said, though she questions what the endgame is. “What is it you’re trying to do? Make the LLM give you an answer other than the one you want? You can make a person do that.”

One might well wonder why new viral LLM challenges seem to pop up so often, and why they’re met with such glee. According to Danilevsky, “a lot of this is the engineering mindset; as soon as you see [a new technology], your first desire is to break it and see what happens when you break it. We like to test the boundaries of how something works.” She pointed out that such puzzles raise just as many questions about the user as about the LLM. “Again, stepping back a little bit, what are you trying to accomplish with user intent here?” In other words, if your question to the LLM is intentionally murky, it’s little wonder the machine would not know what you want.