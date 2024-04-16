What is private cloud storage?

More and more companies are offering solutions based around private cloud storage:

Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3): Amazon offers private cloud storage services through its popular Amazon Web Services (AWS) line, primarily through two of its products. S3 features some scalability and provides basic, low-cost storage based on the same infrastructure used in Amazon’s online services.

Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC): Another AWS product, Amazon VPC, offers complete control over virtual networks. It includes provisions for establishing connectivity, resource placement and security and is set up within an AWS service console.

Microsoft Azure: Microsoft Azure supports private cloud storage directly with Microsoft Azure Private Cloud. With it, users can set up their own private cloud and use a Microsoft computing platform, all designed expressly for organizations that demand total control over their resources and data.

Nextcloud: Nextcloud has been growing since its 2016 inception. It offers self-hosted private cloud storage solutions, with variations for enterprises, service providers, education and the public sector. Nextcloud claims to have the most-deployed self-hosted private cloud solution serving the public sector and governments.

Note that this is far from a comprehensive list. Currently, many CSPs offer some services that complement private cloud storage functionality. But, although these services may be used for private cloud storage purposes, they need to satisfy the full definition of the term (for example: Is the storage located on-premises? Are the services accessed by a single client?)

For example, many companies use Dropbox as if it were private cloud storage, but the service can’t be housed onsite because it’s a platform and not a storage facility, plus it has millions of users. All users can access Dropbox privately, but that doesn’t mean it is a private cloud storage.

By the same token, few would doubt Apple’s preeminence among manufacturers, especially in electronics. To be sure, millions upon millions of users rely on Apple iOS to run various Mac devices. Still, its main product in the storage arena is Apple iCloud Drive, which can be described as a highly privatized browser that lets you view your files and share them easily. However, the files must first be stored in iCloud and not on a private server.

(Similar objections prevented listing Android, Google Drive, Linux and Mega, although each offers services that in some way imitate those delivered by private cloud storage.)