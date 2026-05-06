What is a static budget?

The established spending and revenue targets serve as a constant for organizations, providing teams with a benchmark against which to measure actual performance and spending.

The static budget remains unchanged during the specific period, regardless of actual sales, costs or external conditions. This approach is often called a fixed budget. A static budget provides finance teams with a structured way to manage line items, including salaries, cost of goods sold (COGS), invoices or financial statements.

Modern financial organizations often use both a static budget and a flexible budget to manage planning, forecasting and budgeting. The key difference is that a static budget offers simplicity, while a flexible budget allows for adaptability when actual performance deviates from fixed budget projections. AI-enabled FP&A tools can help build and analyze both types of budgets to maximize financial management functions.

Increasingly, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and machine learning (ML) technologies are transforming financial planning and analysis (FP&A) functions by automating tasks, driving data-driven decision-making and improving accuracy.