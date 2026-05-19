What is spec-driven development?

You have likely seen technical debt in the real-world, perhaps without even realizing it. Technical debt predates vibe coding and has been part of software development for decades, accruing when shortcuts are taken in the name of speed. However, vibe coding accelerates technical debt by making it easy to generate large amounts of code without fully understanding or validating it. Perhaps there is pressure to ship quickly, or the vibe coder simply does not have the technical background to halt technical debt before it starts.

Technical debt in AI-assisted development can take several forms:

Context drift occurs when a bug fix in one area inadvertently breaks functionality in another, a symptom of code that was generated without a complete understanding of the broader system.

occurs when a bug fix in one area inadvertently breaks functionality in another, a symptom of code that was generated without a complete understanding of the broader system. Fragmentation is another common manifestation, where newly generated features fail to align with the existing architectural conventions, gradually eroding the consistency and maintainability of the codebase.

is another common manifestation, where newly generated features fail to align with the existing architectural conventions, gradually eroding the consistency and maintainability of the codebase. There is also an operational cost to consider. Without a clear specification to anchor the generation process, developers can find themselves caught in lengthy prompting cycles. This approach can consume thousands of tokens to resolve errors that a well-defined spec would have prevented entirely.

Imagine a scenario many developers across the industry know well. You have been working on a new feature for several days or weeks, nearly ready to ship. Then, under the pressure of an approaching deadline, you rush the final tweaks through a series of AI-prompted changes.

The functions of the generated code, whether written in Python or another language, might look fine from the user’s perspective. However, in the process, several vulnerabilities have been exposed, dependency conflicts introduced and edge case handling and testing forgotten entirely.

A formal specification established upfront gives the team a shared source of truth to govern every phase of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), regardless of who was writing the code.