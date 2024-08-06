Serverless use cases: How enterprises are using the technology to let developers innovate

Serverless, or serverless computing, is an approach to software development that empowers developers to build and run application code without having to worry about maintenance tasks like installing software updates, security, monitoring and more. With the rise of cloud computing, serverless has become a popular tool for organizations looking to give developers more time to write and deploy code.

Despite its name, a serverless framework doesn’t mean computing without servers. In a serverless architecture, a cloud service provider (CSP) handles tasks like server management, back-end infrastructure, provisioning of servers, creating backups and more. Another advantage of serverless technologies is that they allow cloud providers to provision resources on an on-demand model. With serverless, billing only starts when code execution starts and ends when it ends.