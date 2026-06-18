Organizations that handle hazardous materials as part of their core business processes rely on safety instrumented systems to keep workers safe and reduce the likelihood of catastrophic incidents like fires, explosions, toxic chemical releases and nuclear meltdowns.

Safety instrumented systems are closely related to another type of business process system known as a basic process control system (BPCS). However, while a BCPS focuses on maintaining normal business operations, an SIS focuses exclusively on safety. When an SIS detects hazardous conditions, it initiates a predefined response like releasing pressure from a valve or activating an emergency shutdown system.

Safety instrumented systems are primarily used in process industries, which are industries that manufacture products by transforming raw materials through chemical, physical, biological or thermal processes. These industries include oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, power generation, pharmaceuticals and water treatment. To manage risk, businesses operating in these industries deploy safety-related systems to detect dangerous conditions and restore systems to a safe state.