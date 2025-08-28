What is observability engineering?

Observability is the ability to understand the internal state or condition of a complex system based solely on knowledge of its external outputs, specifically its telemetry.

In an observable system, IT teams can more easily monitor and analyze system performance. For example, they can see precisely how data flows across an organization’s tech stack, including applications, on-premises data centers and cloud environments, and where any bottlenecks might be. This insight helps teams identify and remediate issues more quickly, and generally create stronger, more resilient systems.

At its core, observability is about turning raw data into actionable insights. However, unlike traditional monitoring approaches (which focus on predefined metrics and reactive troubleshooting), observability takes a proactive approach.

Observability tools rely on data collection from a broad range of data sources to conduct deeper analyses and accelerate issue resolution. They collect telemetry and other data from various network components (containers, pods and microservices, among others) to provide development teams a holistic view of component health and performance, and that of the larger systems they’re part of.

Telemetry includes the “three pillars” of observability: logs, metrics and traces.

Logs are detailed records of what’s happening within a network and software systems. They provide granular information about what occurred, when it occurred and where in the environment it occurred.

Metrics are numerical assessments of system performance and resource usage. They provide a high-level overview of system health by capturing specific data types and key performance indicators (KPIs), such as latency, packet loss, bandwidth availability and device CPU usage.

Traces are end-to-end records of every user request’s journey through the network. Traces provide insights into the path and behavior of data packets as they traverse multiple devices and complex systems, making them essential for understanding distributed environments.

Unlike monitoring tools, observability platforms use telemetry in a proactive way. DevOps teams and site reliability engineers (SREs) use observability tools to correlate telemetry in real time and get a complete, contextualized view of system health. Thes features enable teams to better understand each element of the system and how different elements relate to each other.

By providing a comprehensive view of an IT environment—complete with dependencies—observability solutions can show teams the “what,” “where” and “why” of any system event, and how the event might affect the performance of the entire environment. They can also automatically discover new sources of telemetry that might emerge in the system (a new application programming interface (API) call to software application, for example).

Telemetry and data correlation features often dictate how software engineers and DevOps teams implement application instrumentation, debugging processes and issue resolution. These tools empower IT teams to detect and address issues before they escalate, helping ensure seamless connectivity, minimal downtime and optimized user experiences.

However, they also provide feedback that developers can incorporate into future observability practices, which makes them integral to observability engineering as well.