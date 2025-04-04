What is grid computing?

Both types of computing rely on shared computing infrastructure, but grid computing focuses more on solving large scale scientific or engineering problems while distributed computing focuses on simpler tasks.

Grid computing is often associated with a type of computing known as a “grand challenge”—a computing problem grounded in science or engineering that has broad applications. Perhaps the best known grand challenge that grid computing has helped power is the large Hadron Collider at CERN, the world’s most powerful particle accelerator.

In addition to tackling grand challenges, grid computing is also used for a variety of more practical business purposes, including big data management and high-speed data analytics, insight generation, scientific research, complex weather and financial simulations and high performance computing (HPC).