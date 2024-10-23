What is DNS failover?

Typically provided by cloud-based authoritative DNS providers, failover services use health checks and monitoring nodes to assess DNS server health. If a server responds appropriately to monitoring nodes during a health check, user queries are routed to and resolved by that server. If, however, the server is unavailable (due to an unresponsive host or a server outage), failover services withdraw its IP address and redirect network traffic to a new IP address with a working server.

Failover works through the domain name system (DNS), which converts human-readable domain names into the computer-readable IP addresses devices use to identify each other on the network.

In a traditional DNS infrastructure, domain names drive traffic to IP addresses that hold the correct resources for addressing user queries. When a user enters a domain name, their computer communicates with a DNS resolver. The resolver traverses the DNS to reach an authoritative name server (typically, the primary DNS server), which holds the IP address for the requested website. The server then converts domain names into corresponding IP addresses and sends the queried information back to the user.

In many ways, failover DNS servers are non-essential to network function in a traditional infrastructure; the DNS can perform query resolution tasks when only primary servers are available. However, backup servers maintain synchronized copies of DNS records in case primary servers fail, making them essential to DNS failover. Without failover servers, the entire DNS would fail if main servers went down or became unreachable.

As such, DNS failover services are vital to maintaining resilient, redundant, high-availability computing networks.