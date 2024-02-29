What is primary DNS?

Broadly speaking, DNS is akin to a phonebook for the internet. It converts domain names (such as www.example.com) into IP addresses (such as 192.0.2.1) that computers use to identify each other on the network. Without DNS, users would need to remember complex numerical IP addresses to access websites, which is impractical even before considering the volume of unique searches and data requests users make in a single day.

DNS frameworks have a tree-like structure with the root domain at the top, followed by top-level domains (TLDs), such as .com, .org, .net, .uk, and so on. Below the TLDs are second-level domains that typically comprise the recognizable part of a domain name (such as “ibm.com”) and any available secondary zones. Each TLD has its own set of name servers, but the primary name server comes into play at the second level.

When a domain is registered, its name server (NS) records are created and stored on a primary DNS server, typically provided by a hosting company or a DNS service provider. The primary DNS server holds various types of NS records, including A records, MX records and CNAME records (among other types), that route the appropriate data and information back to the user.

It's worth noting that server administrators can designate DNS servers as either primary or secondary. In fact, servers can have a primary designation in one zone and a secondary designation in another. However, each DNS zone can only have a single primary server.

Domain modifications also occur in the primary DNS. When an administrator wants to adjust DNS records, they must do so within the primary DNS servers; the changes then propagate to down the hierarchy to the remaining servers.

