Global server load balancing (GSLB)

Inline GSLB solutions create a single point of failure that can easily lead to outages and downtime. Plus, they don’t have visibility into the performance of end-user connections.

NS1 Connect is disrupting GSLB with a new SaaS offering with end-to-end visibility and resilient connections. The powerful combination of an authoritative domain name system (DNS) and real-user monitoring (RUM) data deliver optimized application availability and performance. In addition, this gives you control over how your users connect—regardless of their geolocation—for an improved user experience.