DNS observability

Authoritative DNS data is a rich source of intelligence on application performance and potential security threats. The challenge is cutting through the noise to find the early signs of a DDoS attack, performance-impacting misconfigurations, and inadvertent data exposures that really matter.

NS1 Connect provides relevant DNS data in real time, giving you the information you need to close security vulnerabilities and improve application performance. NS1 Connect does more than just send you a bunch of raw logs to sift through. The reports are curated and customizable, so you only see the metrics that matter to your business.