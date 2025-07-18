Customer data platform for automotive

A customer data platform (CDP) for automotive refers to the consolidation of data from various sources, resulting in a 360 view of each customer and shopper. This data can be used to tailor promotions, service reminders and appointment follow-ups. The automotive CDP differs from a traditional CDP because it is designed specifically to integrate with the auto dealership’s data technology ecosystem, such as customer relationship management (CRMs), DMS and chatbots.

The automotive industry as a whole is in a seismic shift toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs). A recent IBM Institute for Business Value survey of more than 1,200 global industry executives found 74% say that 2035 vehicles are going to be software-defined and AI-powered. It makes sense then that the internal software at auto manufacturers is integrated in a way that combines software and AI to enhance the customer experience.

A CDP for automotive seeks to eliminate dealers' data silos and consolidate data coming from multiple sources and vendors. Today's automotive customers expect a highly personalized and individual buying experience.

What this means for car manufacturers is a need for reinvigoration of their brand and a reinvention of the customer experience through data-driven decision making, as well as targeted marketing strategies.

CDP providers have an opportunity to seize the moment and work with the automotive industry, breaking down data silos and traditional marketing channels to meet the demands of today’s automotive customers.