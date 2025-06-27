What is a software-defined vehicle?

Software-defined vehicles are the next evolution of the automotive industry. Traditionally, vehicle functions were tied to physical components and embedded systems with limited flexibility. SDVs instead rely on centralized computing platforms and modular software architectures. These systems allow over-the-air (OTA) updates, where automakers can deliver new features, updates and performance and safety enhancements through software, often remotely.

This modernization allows SDVs to evolve after purchase, much like smartphones. A vehicle might gain better navigation, improved energy efficiency or even enhanced driving modes through vehicle software updates alone, without having to visit a dealership. These capabilities also allow drivers to personalize their vehicles and subscribe to features on-demand, from advanced driver assistance systems to in-car entertainment upgrades.

IBM research predicts that 90% of all vehicle-related innovations are expected to consist of software in 2030.1 And 75% of auto industry executives anticipate that the software-defined experience is going to be the core of brand value by 2035.2

A key part of this transformation is the reduction or elimination of many independent electronic control units (ECUs). ECUs are small computers that traditionally controlled individual vehicle functions such as braking, engine timing or climate control. For decades, automakers have added more ECUs to support new features. Some vehicles had more than 100 of these units.

Today, many are replaced with fewer, more powerful central computers that manage multiple systems at once. This reduces complexity and allows vehicle systems to work together more smoothly. It also supports innovations like autonomous driving, predictive maintenance and real-time data integration with cloud services.