A main aim of molecular simulation is to find a compound’s “ground state” – its most stable configuration. Qubits themselves operate according to the laws of quantum mechanics, just like the molecules that researchers need to simulate. Though in their infancy, the stability of qubits should become much better over time. The hope is that, as this happens, quantum computers can greatly speed the simulation process – not to mention dozens of other data-intensive tasks, with applications across every industry. Working with Mercedes-Benz on real-world battery research is just one aspect of the foundational work that will eventually bring quantum computing to commercial fruition.

“The field is advancing at a healthy speed,” says Mercedes-Benz' Mr. Boeser. “But everybody who’s close to the technology and research knows it’s still in its infancy, and we still need to do a lot of work.” Mercedes-Benz is pushing ahead with the transformation to emission-free mobility. Sustainability is one of the key elements of Mercedes-Benz' corporate strategy and at the same time a benchmark for corporate success.

And the goals are clearly defined in one term: Over the next 20 years, Mercedes-Benz Cars aims to have a carbon-neutral new passenger car fleet and aims to have plug-in hybrids or all-electric vehicles to make up more than 50% of its car sales by 2030.

“A decade sounds far away, but in reality, for many businesses, a decade is totally within the normal horizon of planning and the investment,” says Dario Gil, Director of IBM Research. Look down the road, and there may be a lithium-sulfur powered car just around the bend.