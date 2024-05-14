In 2021 more than 500 LNG ships are used to transport critical fuel supplies across the oceans. Together, they make thousands of journeys per year to destination ports where the LNG is deployed to power critical infrastructure.

Finding optimal routes for a fleet of such ships can be a mind-bendingly complex optimization problem. To efficiently transport LNG, each ship’s position must be accounted for on each day of the year, along with the LNG requirements of each delivery site.

Right now, this kind of problem can’t be solved exactly using classical computing. Even with a simplified problem involving just dozens of ships, the number of possible combinations of different decisions can reach 21,000,000. That’s greater than the total number of atoms in the universe.

Classical computers can tackle versions of this problem by breaking it down into digestible chunks and applying state-of-the-art mathematical methods. Even with this approach, it can take many hours to produce a useful solution, let alone an optimal one.

Scale up the problem to a larger fleet, or introduce uncertainties like weather or fluctuations in demand, and a problem this size rapidly becomes intractable - running up against the hard limits inherent to even the most advanced classical computing systems.

Quantum computers take a new approach to addressing this sort of complexity, with the potential to find solutions that classical supercomputer alone cannot handle. Industry leaders like Exxon are getting involved now to explore how blending classical and quantum computing techniques might solve big, complex, pressing global challenges.