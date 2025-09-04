Conversational AI for customer service

Conversational AI works by using NLP, ML and large language models (LLMs) technology to translate human conversations into a language understandable by machines. Once translated, the tool forms a reply based on information provided to it by a specific knowledge base.

It’s important to note that conversational AI technology is not the same across the board. The most effective and proficient AI tools are trained on billions of customer interactions3. The technology, if trained properly, can discern customer needs and enhance customer satisfaction. Furthermore, it can optimize workflows within contact centers and increase qualify of service overall. Conversational AI software keeps evolving as it continuously learns from each interaction.

NLP: This enables computers and digital devices to recognize, interpret and understand human language. There are two subcomponents, natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language generation (NLG). These tools make sense of the text and then converts it into a format understandable by humans.

ML: This technology uses algorithms trained on datasets to enable computers to imitate the way humans learn.

For example, a customer inputs a text query into the conversational AI software interface (app). After that, the NLP analyzes the user’s intent and generates a response based on the billions of interactions it was built on. As time goes on, the ML component of conversational AI is going to improve responses to customer inquiries and make them more accurate end-to-end.