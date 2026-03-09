What is cognitive bias?

Cognitive bias refers to systematic errors, flawed reasonings and common misinterpretations frequently observed during the human decision-making process. All human beings are susceptible to cognitive bias, which can impair their ability to interpret data and draw accurate conclusions.
Even the most analytical and rational people can fall victim to cognitive bias, which is often unconscious. Many biases are both hidden and pervasive, potentially influencing not just data analysis, but in some cases the very structure of data collection.
With recent major advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), interest and awareness of cognitive bias has surged. As investment in creating these types of smart systems grows exponentially, efforts to mitigate ai bias as well as data bias have become critical to both AI ethics and AI governance.
Though the terms logical fallacy and cognitive bias are sometimes used interchangeably, they are distinct. Logical fallacies stem from errors made in a logical argument. Cognitive bias errors go deeper, arising during the thought processing stages, and are often rooted in problems associated with memory, recall, attention, attribution and other forms of meta-analysis.
Additionally, many types of logical fallacy stem directly from examples of cognitive bias. Since cognitive bias affects critical thinking, when logical arguments are built on biased reasoning, systemic errors commonly create related logical fallacies.
Take for example the sunk cost fallacy, a term which can describe both a cognitive bias and an informal logical fallacy. Comparitively:
· As a logical fallacy: The sunk cost fallacy refers to a logically flawed argument for continuing to invest resources (time, money, effort, etc) into a project based solely on the amount of unrecoverable resources already invested. A gambler playing a game with unfavorable odds can’t logically justify continuing to play just because they’ve already lost a large sum. Logically, the lost money is irrelevant to the current decision to bet again or walk away.
· As a cognitive bias: The common saying, “throwing good money after bad,” captures the essence of the sunk cost fallacy well. From a cognitive perspective emotional factors like loss aversion, social pressures, shame and/or panic can lead the gambler to think irrationally, concluding that despite past evidence demonstrating their inability to win money, the next hand will be different.
Cognitive bias is insidious because the decisions it produces are not always blaringly wrong; they may instead be only subtly sub-optimal, or even coincidentally accurate. This lack of a clear feedback loop is one reason cognitive biases persist.
If not caught early, the downstream effect of cognitive biases during planning phases can create systemic issues which may lead to erroneous, inequitable or dangerous results. But by studying and understanding cognitive bias, decision makers and those designing or securing decision-making systems can help achieve even better results.
Understanding cognitive bias can help security teams build stronger and more secure systems.
By taking note of common errors in human thinking, cybersecurity professionals can better recognize weaknesses in security tools and solutions. An awareness of cognitive biases can also help developers and security pros alike avoid potentially critical flaws when designing, building and implementing security platforms, apps and other systems.
In situations where security is essential—such as securing sensitive business communications, protecting state secrets or safeguarding consumer financial information—cognitive bias can lead to systemic vulnerabilities that might allow bad actors to punch through otherwise rigorous security measures.
For example, the false consensus cognitive bias is the tendency to assume that one’s own held beliefs or opinions are widely considered to be correct or accurate, even if there is no data to support such a conclusion. As a result, a developer may believe that certain types of security features aren’t necessary for their purposes and inadvertently leave their system vulnerable to the type of attack they least expected.
Cognitive biases impair the ability to correctly interpret data and make informed decisions. For less important decisions, while cognitive bias may result in poor decision making, the stakes are obviously small. For bigger decisions, cognitive bias becomes a greater threat. But perhaps the greatest threat posed by cognitive bias comes from the potential impact these errors can have when designing systems that will be making many decisions themselves. Thus as AI systems grow increasingly prevalent, the need for safeguards against AI bias becomes urgently important.
AI models often have flaws stemming from the cognitive biases inherent in the human developers who design these systems, as well as biases reflected in the systems’ training data. The resulting systems then have biases of their own, which can result in discrimination and other deleterious effects.
AI governance helps address and prevent issues like algorithmic bias, in which ML algorithms produce unfair or discriminatory outcomes that can reinforce preexisting socioeconomic, racial or gender inequalities.
AI governance, processes, standards and guardrails help AI system architects create tools that are both safe and ethical. AI governance informs frameworks for AI research, development and applications that help to ensure safety, fairness and respect for human rights.
One way that AI governance addresses bias is by promoting the inclusion of diverse sets of training data. In areas such as health care, it’s critical to draw data from a wide range of populations which may have unique contextual circumstances. For instance, a health care AI trained to detect signs of lung cancer trained only on data from non-smokers living in rural areas may be less effective when analyzing subjects who smoke and live in high-pollution areas. To make a more effective AI, it would be vital to include training data that represents as many potential scenarios as possible.
Another example of AI governance in action would be efforts to institute and maintain human-in-the-loop (HITL) systems. These types of systems require human oversight of AI outputs. HITL frameworks ensure an additional check; if the human detects bias the AI system missed, then the human may override the AI’s decision.
While cognitive bias has been observed for centuries, the concept was first introduced formally in the 1970s by research psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman. In 1974, the pair published their paper, Judgment under Uncertainty: Heuristics and Biases, which first outlined the ways in which people tend to rely on mental shortcuts, known as heuristics, when making decisions or drawing conclusions.
Highly relevant to the fields of social psychology and behavioral economics, researchers have theorized that humans have evolved to use heuristics to alleviate cognitive load, especially when perfect accuracy isn’t as important as efficiency. Tversky and Kahneman found that heuristics, such as common rules of thumb or “tricks of the trade,” were especially prevalent during the decision-making process when judgements must be made either quickly, without full context or under general uncertainty.
Although some heuristics can effectively help people, organizations and even machines make fast and effective decisions, Tversky and Kahneman identified how cognitive bias can frequently lead to undesirable outcomes.
Unfortunately, even when those who are aware of cognitive bias are still quite susceptible to them. However, by studying the difference types of cognitive bias, we can effectively reduce their negative impact on the decision making process, especially when analysis or decision making is reviewed by outside teams or systems specially trained to recognize the inadvertent influence of cognitive bias.
The first step to combatting bias is to become aware of the various ways it manifests. Since the publication of Tversky and Kahneman’s breakthrough paper, researchers have discovered many types of cognitive bias.
Some of the most common types of cognitive bias are:
· Confirmation bias: Confirmation bias is the tendency to over-value information that confirms existing beliefs, while devaluing information that would contradict them. For example, someone who believes that most cyberattacks are the result of outsider threats might brush-off growing reports of insider attacks as outliers.
· Actor-observer bias: The tendency to assume that one’s own conditions, experiences or circumstances can be attributed to outside sources, while other people’s circumstances are the result of their own actions. For example, someone who falls for a phishing email might believe that the cybercriminals were exceptionally clever. Yet the same person might see a coworker fall for a similar scam and conclude that their coworker is gullible and easily fooled.
· Self-serving bias: Like the actor-observer bias, the self-serving bias attributes negative personal results to external forces while giving oneself undue credit when fortunately experiencing positive benefits. The self-serving bias could lead a person to assume that a lucky poker hand is the result of their own skills and abilities, while interpreting a losing hand to be unavoidable twist of fate.
· Fundamental attribution error: The fundamental attribution bias deals with the perception of others as good or bad based on their internal motivations. For example, a frustrated person stuck behind a slow driver might assume that the person in front of them is thoughtless and rude, without considering potential external factors such as poor driving conditions or possible engine trouble.
· Anchoring bias: The tendency to place outsized importance on the first piece of information learned about a new subject. Vendors may leverage the anchoring bias when they advertise a product’s former, higher price. By anchoring the customer with a larger number, the slashed price seems a better deal.
· Halo effect: The halo effect refers to how one’s impression of a person influences one’s ability to judge their character or abilities. This type of cognitive bias can manifest in many ways, but one particularly unfortunate example is the ability for conventionally attractive or personable people to quickly gain the trust of strangers. Cybercriminals often abuse the halo effect when attempting attacks through social engineering by utilizing attractive avatars.
· Attention bias: The tendency during decision making to pay more attention to certain factors while ignoring others. For example, when comparison shopping for cybersecurity solutions, someone laboring under an attention bias might pay more attention to the overall cost of a product, without considering if it meets all the needs of their operation.
· Naïve realism: The tendency to perceive one’s own subjective experience of reality as objective and expect others to perceive the world the same way. Ironically, someone suffering from naïve realism may dismiss differing views as themselves irrational or biased.
· Misinformation effect: The tendency for outside analysis of an event to influence one’s personal perception of presented data. This type of bias has led even eyewitness observers to doubt their own eyes based on the analysis of biased third parties.
· Functional fixedness: The tendency to assume that just because something isn’t designed to fulfill a certain function, that it cannot possibly fulfill that function. For example, because a wrench is not designed to hammer a nail, one might assume that it cannot be used as a hammer. However, in a pinch, a wrench can in fact be used like a hammer.
· Optimism bias: The tendency to believe one is less likely to fail and more likely to succeed. While a bias towards optimism may be valuable in certain situations, an unjustified assumption of success can lead to ruin. Decisions influenced by an optimism bias are more likely to discount serious issues and leave decision-makers exposed to potentially devastating outcomes.
· Survivorship bias: A type of sampling bias, survivorship bias is the tendency to mistake a subset of a larger group for the entire group. Survivorship bias leads people to incorrectly focus all their attention on only data points that “survive” some number of qualifying tests. One of the most famous examples of survivorship bias comes from World War II. When consulted as to where best to reinforce airplane armor, Abraham Wald made his recommendations based on a statistical analysis of where planes returning from combat showed the most damage. However, instead of reinforcing these areas, Wald recommended reinforcing the areas that showed the least damage. Wald understood that his data only represented planes that had survived combat, so he rightly inferred that the damage these planes incurred was not as critical as damage done elsewhere. Planes that did suffer damage in the unrepresented areas were destroyed and didn’t survive to be catalogued in the damage distribution analysis.
· Bandwagon effect: The tendency to make a decision, come to a conclusion or adopt a belief based on the amount of other people who also hold similar positions. Essentially, the bandwagon effect describes the influence that popularity and social pressures can have on one’s psychology.
· The framing effect: The tendency for the way in which information is presented to result in different conclusions. For example, a political survey asking respondents to rate their approval of “the bad things the governor has done” will yield lower scores than a more objective description of “the governor’s policies.”
· The framing effect Availability bias: The tendency to over-value information that is readily available or easy to recall. This bias might lead a doctor to misdiagnose a patient with the flu based only on the presence of flu-like symptoms without testing for other diseases with similar symptoms either because those tests are difficult, or their potential data is simply not present. While it may be easier to assume the flu, decisions made with limited information are often impacted by the availability bias. [Dz2]
· Base rate fallacy: Also known as neglect, the base rate fallacy describes the tendency to overlook or ignore general, statistical, or population-level data (the base rate) in favor of specific or anecdotal evidence. In analysis, it’s critical to first establish a base rate to properly measure any statistical deviations.
· Hindsight bias: Also called the knew-it-all-along phenomenon or creeping determinism, hindsight bias is the tendency to perceive past events as being more indicative of future outcomes then they may have been. In hindsight, it can seem easy to connect causal connections as though the present were a foregone conclusion; in the moment, though, many outcomes were possible, making the future less clear.
· Representativeness heuristic: The tendency to rely on assumptions rooted in stereotypes rather than objective information. For example, a person might assume that a musician with tattoos and a spiked hair plays rock and roll, when they might in fact be a classical violinist. The representativeness heuristic describes the tendency to “judge a book by its cover.”
· The Dunning-Kruger effect: Named for researchers David Dunning and Justin Kruger, this cognitive bias describes the tendency for individuals who are unskilled in a particular domain to overestimate their performance or capabilities within that domain. One explanation for this overconfidence is that as a person learns new information about a subject matter, they become more aware of how deep that subject may be; neophytes have yet to acquire this awareness.
Typically, the Dunning-Kruger effect would show an inverse correlation between confidence in using AI and a subject’s actual ability to use AI effectively. However, the opposite was observed. Subjects with higher levels of AI experience also overestimated their ability to use AI effectively.
Ironically, a recent study found something of a reverse Dunning-Kruger effect when it comes to using AI. Researcher asked two groups of people to solve logical problems. One group was permitted to use AI to help them make conclusions, and the other wasn’t. After taking the test, participants using AI were also asked to estimate how well they thought they performed, and how experienced they were using AI tools.
While further study is required before drawing any meaningful conclusions, this report does underscore the crucial importance in examining cognitive bias. When it comes to decision-making, cognitive bias can dramatically affect outcomes and conclusions in unexpected ways. When cognitive bias leads to errors made during the decision-making process, even the best, most insightful and impactful data can be grossly misinterpreted.
