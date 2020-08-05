How blockchain adds trust to AI and IoT



You picked your doctor because your doctor has a thing for technology, just like you do. And your doctor does not disappoint. She has a new AI doctor’s assistant, that is expertly trained, having ingested millions of medical periodicals to date. It would not be humanly possible for your doctor to keep up with all the latest medical breakthroughs given her busy schedule.

During my last checkup, I complained about some back pain. The doctor, with advice from the AI Doc, prescribed me Big Pharma’s back pain relief capsules. The AI Doc also noted that my blood pressure has been trending slightly higher over the past year, and also advises my doctor to prescribe me Big Pharma’s hypertension pills.

Okay. At this point, I start to wonder who provided the training data for the neural network that trained the AI Doc. Could it have been Big Pharma? If they were the sole providers of the training data, I would be skeptical about the objectivity of AI Doc. How can you (why should you) trust data from this or any other AI bot without knowing the provenance and authenticity of the training data.

Okay, if you are thinking this example is a bit over-construed, I wouldn’t blame you. It is, but I am trying to make us think a little about the trust we have in our data today. Especially when you think about it from the AI, IoT and Cloud lens. How can we trust our data, AI-based recommendations, IoT sensor readings, and other sources?



In this article I touch on how blockchain stands to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies including AI, Cloud, and IoT by bringing in the missing element of trust, which is required for business to fully embrace these technologies at scale. On the flip side, blockchain business networks stand to benefit from the integration of these technologies into modern blockchain platforms and applications. A win-win.