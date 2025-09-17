AWS Cloud Adoption Framework and Perspectives

AWS CAF groups capabilities into six perspectives:

Business People Governance Platform Security Operations

Each perspective includes a set of capabilities that relevant stakeholders own or manage during the cloud transformation journey.

The AWS Cloud Adoption Framework was developed in response to the increasing demand for digital transformation and the need to harness the potential of cloud computing. While the AWS CAF is tailored for AWS migration journeys, its practices are often integrated with cloud system partner technologies and adapted for other cloud platforms.

As companies face mounting pressure to modernize operations, cloud migration has become essential for enhancing agility, scalability and enabling cutting-edge technologies, such as process automation, real-time analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

In a 2025 study from Synergy Research Group, enterprise spending on cloud services increased to USD 99 billion worldwide, an increase of over USD 20 billion from the second quarter of 2024. The study attributes this growth to the explosion of generative AI (gen AI) and the widespread demand for cloud infrastructure to support AI-driven workloads.1